Entering his third season in the NFL, quarterback Mac Jones is expected to turn both his career and the New England Patriots franchise around. As Jones and the Patriots look to put last season behind them, two well respected New England veterans think their team has the right quarterback in place.

While Jones led the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie, things bottomed out in year two. The QB went just 6-8 as a starter while failing to eclipse 3,000 yards passing. His 14/11 TD/INT ratio didn't open any eyes either. Still, both Matthew Slater and David Andrews have endorsed Jones and stated that he has the tools to succeed in year three, via Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston.

“He's a resilient young man,” Slater said of Jones. “Playing quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in all of pro sports. He's shown a great deal of mental toughness. I think he's learning, ‘Hey I'm just going to focus on the things I can control, keep my head down, work hard, try to get better for our football team.'”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Getting older. He's doing more. Getting comfortable with the system and what we're doing,” Andrews added. I know he's been here a lot this summer, working with the guys and doing things like that. That's always great, as much as they can get on the same page. I think Mac's got all the tools to succeed.

Mac Jones has gone 16-15 as a starter in the NFL. He has thrown for 6,798 yards, 36 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Jones clearly has believers in Matthew Slater and David Andrews. Now he just needs to prove to the Patriots, and to the rest of the league, that he's the right man to lead New England back into the postseason.