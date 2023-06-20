New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has come to the defense of his teammate Jack Jones amid the criticisms he's getting for his latest firearm incident.

For those who missed it, Judon has been arrested last Friday after allegedly trying to bring loaded firearms into a plane at the Boston Logan International Airport. Two firearms were found in his luggage, prompting him to be charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, as well as carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

According to the latest updates, Jones is facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted and sentenced on each charge thrown against him.

Amid the controversial issue, Dov Kleiman of Bro Bible criticized Jack Jones for his actions and even brought out a receipt when the Patriots cornerback called Ja Morant “dumb” for the Memphis Grizzlies guard's IG Live gun scandal. In the said tweet, Jones did give Morant some advice as he tries to navigate being a “bread winner” for his family.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kleiman said that the tweet didn't age well for Jones, to which Matthew Judon responded and said, “Don’t let someone’s low light be you own high light. We help this turns out better for the kid.”

Don’t let someone’s low light be you own high light. We help this turns out better for the kid — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 19, 2023

Sure enough, hopes are high that Jones' will be able to get through the ordeal. It will definitely be sad to see the career of a player with a promising future get ruined for such ugly mistake.

Of course there are consequences for every action and Jones will have to take responsibility for what he did. However, as Judon emphasized, their only wish is for the situation bring a positive impact to change Jones and get him another chance to correct his mistakes.