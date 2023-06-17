New England Patriots second-year cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on Friday at Boston Logan International Airport after two firearms were found in his luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 25-year-old has been charged with two counts each of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification car, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, per Associated Press.

Police were called to the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint in Terminal B just after 5 p.m. after two firearms were found in his luggage. Police said they identified the person as Jones and arrested him.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” the Patriots said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Jones is set to be arraigned next week in East Boston District Court, and his bail was set at $50,000. He was booked at the State Police-Logan Airport barracks.

The fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Patriots out of Arizona State, Jones played in 13 games in his rookie season. He recorded 25 tackles and two interceptions, along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He had his rookie season cut short in late December after being suspended for an unspecified violation of club rules.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick previously said back in March that Jones' suspension was in the past, and he had been lining up with the team's top unit during spring practices in 2023.

The organization's offseason program officially ended on Friday, and Jack Jones was planning to travel from Boston to Arizona when the arrest occurred.