New England Patriots 2022 fourth-round pick, cornerback Jack Jones, was one of the steals of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he dropped to that spot due to character concerns. Those concerns may have come to fruition after his arrest for allegedly attempting to carry loaded firearms onto a plane. If convicted, Jack Jones could face “decades in prison.”

Massachusetts State Police reportedly arrested Jones on Friday, June 16, after an x-ray of his luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport revealed two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage. The Patriots player will be arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday, as courthouses were closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

James Borghesani, a spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, told the Boston Globe, “If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge he’d face more than 30 years in prison.”

That said, the newspaper also notes that “It is rare for judges to issue consecutive sentences, as opposed to concurrent penalties that run simultaneously instead of one after another.”

This isn’t Jack Jones' first arrest.

In June 2018, Jones was arrested for burglarizing a Panda Express restaurant in Santa Paula, California. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor burglary charge and served 45 days on house arrest.

Jones also struggled in the classroom during his time at USC. During his sophomore season, he became academically ineligible for the Trojans. This led to the CB transferring to Moorpark Community College where he got his grades up and transferred to Arizona State.

With these issues in his past, Jones dropped to the fourth round, where the Patriots scooped him up. The cornerback rewarded the team with an excellent rookie season that included six passes defended, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.