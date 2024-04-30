The Kansas City Chiefs inked Travis Kelce to an extension on Monday, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Announcing the deal, the Chiefs used a caption that had New England Patriots fans carrying torches and pitchforks (figuratively). Specifically, Kansas City made a bold declaration that Kelce is the “greatest tight end ever.”
We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract. pic.twitter.com/G1qnv42MHK
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 29, 2024
As expected, the New England fandom would not stand for it, flooding X (Twitter) with Rob Gronkowski references.
Weird I didn’t think Gronk played for the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/oFNxgyhFIz
— Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) April 29, 2024
Congrats @RobGronkowski
— GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) April 29, 2024
The greatest tight end ever is retired sadly pic.twitter.com/WEjACOtPyg
— Leppy (@3vi1j0rdan) April 29, 2024
This is not Gronkowksi but nice try
— Dom (@DomDoesNFL) April 29, 2024
Wow, Gronk and Kelce on one team 😳
— TK (@TeeKayTwelve) April 29, 2024
It's been a debate that's occurred as of late. Ever since Kelce garnered his third Super Bowl title in February, the GOAT conversation for the tight end position has been a prevalent topic among football fans. The conclusion of the 2023-24 season also meant that Kelce and Gronkowsi now have the same amount of seasons played, further igniting the debate.
Looking at the numbers, it's a close race. Kelce leads Gronkowski in several major statistics such as total receiving yards (regular season and playoffs), postseason touchdowns, yards per game, total receptions, receptions per game, catch percentage and Pro Bowl selections.
The Patriots legend, on the other hand, has more regular-season touchdowns, Super Bowl titles and yards per reception.
Both players are tied with four First Team All-Pro selections each. Although Kelce does have more All-Pro seasons if one were to include Second Team selections.
The main difference between Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce
Nevertheless, one thing that Patriots fans bring up is how Gronkowski excelled more at blocking, and had the ability to go toe-to-toe against the largest and most aggressive defensive linemen. Kelce, on the other hand, can be described as a pass-catching tight end who's more involved in route-running alongside the wideouts.
With the ball, Gronkowski is the more physical out of the two, using his size to overpower defenders. The Chiefs' newly-signed star, on the contrary, is more agile and fluid when tallying the yards.
There won't be an opinionated conclusion in this article regarding who's better, but it's safe to say that the value of both tight ends depends on the type of offense that a team is running. If a coach needs a TE who's heavily involved in the blocking game, but can make plays on the catch as well, then Gronk is the better choice. If a team needs a TE that constantly poses as an elite receiving threat, then Kelce is the way to go.
Even Gronkowski himself had high praise for Kelce's catching abilities.
“If you're talking about a tight end, he's (Kelce is) the best tight end in terms of catching the ball,” Gronkowski said on a podcast last year. “There's no doubt about it, you can't even argue.” (per ClutchPoints' Sonny Giuliano)
There won't be an end to the debate anytime soon, but it won't change the fact that both men are already greats in their own right.