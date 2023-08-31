The New England Patriots had a disappointing 2022 NFL season. However, with the 2023 NFL season on the horizon, there is hope that the Patriots can turn things around. In this article, we will explore four bold predictions for the New England Patriots in the upcoming season.

New England Patriots' performance in 2022

The Patriots had a tough season in 2022, finishing with an 8-9 record. Despite the struggles, there were some bright spots, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots had the 11th-best defense in the league, allowing 20.4 points per game. However, the offense struggled to find consistency, ranking 16th in the league in points per game (21.4). With a new season on the horizon, the Patriots will look to build on their defensive success and improve their offensive production.

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, let's make some predictions about the Patriots. We have four things to consider.

4. Ezekiel Elliott Leading in Rushing TDs

In the previous year, the Patriots had six different players scoring a total of 12 touchdowns by running. While Rhamondre Stevenson led the team in rushing yards, he only managed five touchdowns. That said, head coach and GM Bill Belichick has a history of distributing carries among various running backs, especially in the red zone. New RB Ezekiel Elliott should be pretty happy about this.

Elliott has shown his skill in scoring touchdowns with a total of 68 rushing touchdowns in his career. He has also had at least ten touchdowns in three of the last four years. His proven ability to score when close to the opponent's goal line could be a significant asset for the Patriots. While Stevenson will likely lead in carries and rushing yards, he might not top all rushing categories due to Elliott's red zone proficiency.

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster's Receiving Yardage

With his impressive 101 catches and 933 receiving yards with the Kansas City Chiefs in the last season, JuJu Smith-Schuster's stats would have been at the top for the Patriots. As such, we believe he should easily lead the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2023. Remember that he has achieved over 100 receptions and 900 receiving yards in three out of his six NFL seasons. We think Smith-Schuster could become the first receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season with quarterback Mac Jones. This would be a noticeable improvement compared to Jakobi Meyers' performance as the top wide receiver in the last two seasons.

Yes, Smith-Schuster's touchdown count hasn't been very high lately. Still, he can contribute significantly. This is especially true with players like Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki at tight end, as well as Elliott taking red-zone rushing opportunities.

2. Mac Jones Gains Respect

Sure, Mac Jones didn't seem like the Patriots' franchise quarterback for much of the previous season. However, changes in his offensive arsenal could set him up for a remarkable year ahead. Given the right circumstances, he could easily do a Geno Smith and vie for the Comeback Player of the Year plum.

Jones might not have performed well last season, but he was nowhere near as poor as some other QBs. If he can show dramatic improvement in 2023, he could become a strong contender for that award. Confidence in offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and a decent receiving group should also significantly enhance Jones' performance. Despite facing tough opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, Jones has the potential to put up good numbers.

Of course, it goes without saying that for the Patriots to shine in the upcoming season, Jones needs to step up. We believe he will.

1. Patriots Finish 3rd in AFC East

The New England Patriots of 2022 had some close games that they narrowly lost. Just a bit more luck could have put them in a better position. Even the season finale saw them losing by 12 points due to special teams allowing two kickoff returns for touchdowns. With that, a single extra win would have put them on par with playoff teams like the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Again, they also have a stronger offensive coordinator now in O'Brien and an improved defense that boasts better players across all levels. Addressing issues in special teams through free agency and the draft was also a step in the right direction.

Yes, we know their schedule is more challenging now. They will face the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets, and Cowboys to open the season. Still, there's optimism here. Comparing within the division, Rodgers is good, but he's not the MVP Rodgers from his Packers days. Tua Tagovailoa might not be the franchise quarterback the Miami Dolphins need. The Buffalo Bills are tough, but the Patriots have shown they can compete. This landscape doesn't scream doom and gloom for New England.

Outside the division is no cakewalk, but Belichick has a history of winning against the odds. People didn't expect the Patriots to beat teams like the Packers and Bengals last season. With an improved team, we foresee more wins coming for the Patriots. Remember that they only need a single win more than last year to be in the running for the playoffs. Finishing with a record of 9-8 or even 10-7 is certainly within their reach.