In the new documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, the musician discusses the details of his complicated marriage to Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.
PEOPLE reports that he thoroughly discussed being married to Fisher and how it was “exhausting” and then some. It all started when he was hitched to the actress while on the road with Art Garfunkel in 1983.
He said, “In the middle of the reunion tour [with Art], I got married. I married Carrie Fisher.”
Paul and Carrie met in the late '70s during the Star Wars phenom. However, it wasn't meant to be. They divorced in 1984.
Ultimately, it was a crazy relationship. The Princess Leah star was on the upswing and had her career to focus on. Meanwhile, the singer was trying to take it a bit easy.
“Carrie was much more show business-oriented,” Simon added. “I went along with that — that's the world that she grew up with; she was used to it. She was used to a lot of press and things like that. It wasn't intimidating or anything. She knew how to manipulate it and make it work for her. She was really good at it, and I wasn't.”
When they ultimately split up, the singer reflected on their reasoning for getting married in the first place.
He said, “I mean, what was I thinking? Certainly not thinking about life, you know, that you actually like have to stop. Marriage is very…it's a hard thing to do. You have to concentrate on — not everything can happen at once, not everything is a media event. All types of mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes. I realized I could become exhausted by — I could exhaust myself from emotional upheaval.”
Despite getting divorced, the pair continued to date from time to time. However, that ended, too.
Simon eventually married Edie Brickell on May 30, 1992. Fisher never remarried; however, she was Bryan Lourd's partner from 1991 to 1994.
Fisher passed away in 2016 at the age of 6o.
About Paul Simon's In Restless Dreams
Variety reports that the new biopic about the musician covers Simon's music and career. It goes from the rise of Simon & Garfunkel to the '70s solo career era through Graceland and beyond.
Documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney created it. He also directed Scientology, Enron, and other great films.
Gibney says of Simon, “He was writing in a different way, in that he would record and integrate it into a larger vision rather than starting with a guitar and a notebook. He was coming from a different place, musically.”
Art Garfunkel declined to be part of the documentary but is still heard throughout, especially in performances like the iconic Simon & Garfunkel show in Central Park in the early '80s.
In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, is currently available on MGM+.