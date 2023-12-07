In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon will be released in two parts by MGM+: Part 1 on March 17 and Part 2 on March 24.

MGM+ will release Academy Award-winner Alex Gibney's documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, according to Deadline.

The two-part documentary delves into the work of the legendary musician. The streaming platform will release the first part on March 17, 2024 and the second on March 24.

In Restless Dreams: The definitive Paul Simon musical biography

Gibney's documentary will cover Simon's latest album, Seven Psalms, recorded in Texas. The singer lives in the state with his wife, fellow musician Edie Brickell. The series will also explore his collaborations with Art Garfunkel — as the duo Simon & Garfunkel — as well as Simon's solo work. He has won 16 Grammys and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame twice: the first as a duo with Garfunkel and the second as a solo artist.

MGM+ described the project as a docuseries and noted it as “the definitive musical biography of Paul Simon.”

The release added, “Granted unprecedented access to the making of a new album, the filmmakers also show never-before-seen footage of Simon’s extraordinary career, from Simon & Garfunkel to the phenomenal global success of Simon’s solo album Graceland.

“The docuseries juxtaposes Simon’s process of making a new album during the COVID-19 pandemic against archival material tracing Simon’s career and creative journey, including revelatory, previously unseen footage from such historic moments as the recording of Bridge Over Troubled Water and Graceland, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable reunion concert in Central Park, and, 10 years later, Simon’s solo concert there, where he performed before 750,000 people,” the release continued.

The docuseries premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival as a single film. Gibney spoke with the entertainment website during the Camden International Film Festival in Maine, the site of the documentary's U.S. premiere. However, Hurrican Lee knocked out power to the venue and the screening was canceled.

Gibney described Simon's music as soaring. “It's like it gets in your lungs and suddenly you're breathing it.”

The director won his Oscar for 2007's Taxi to the Dark Side which told the December 2002 killing of Dilawar, an Afghan taxi driver. He was beaten to death by American soldiers while he was held in extrajudicial detention. He was being interrogated at a black site at Bagram Air Base.

While Gibney is known for hard-hitting documentaries, he also directed a documentary about Rat Pack leader Frank Sinatra. It was this film that had Simon reach out to Gibney to do a film about his career.

“But the gift was when he called me up and said, ‘I’m making this new album. Would you like to come watch me make it?'” the director related.

“And that was a gift because it was him in the present working on something… And also because it’s a meditation on belief and life and death, it seemed appropriate to move back and forth in time to earlier moments in his career,” Gibney added.

The documentarian said it took him three years to make the film.

In Restless Dream: The Music of Paul Simon Part 1 will premiere on MGM+ on March 17. Part 2 will air on March 24.