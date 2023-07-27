Streaming service Peacock has lost NBCUniversal a lot of money in 2023 thus far, and the final projected total will blow your mind.

IndieWire reported that Peacock had gained two million subscribers from the end of March to June. However, during that time period, the streaming service lost $651 million for NBCUniversal. To make matters worse, this isn't that surprising. Peacock lost $704 million in the prior quarter and $467 million in the second quarter of 2022.

But that's not all. The projected loss that NBCUniversal is expected to be a whopping $3 billion in 2023.

It's a shame — especially as Peacock's revenue rose 85% year-to-year in large part due to advertising (apparently a majority of subscribers are subscribed to the “Premium” tier; the $5.99/month tier).

Peacock is a streaming service that serves as the home of many NBCUniversal and Universal properties. Additionally, the WWE and Peacock have a deal that brings all of the company's Premium Live Events to the streaming service.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Universal has had an up-and-down year. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hasn't even hit Peacock yet, crushed it in theaters and is the year's biggest success story before Barbie came out. It grossed a whopping $1,3 billion during its theatrical run. Universal opened its year with M3GAN, a new horror film that grossed $180 million, and Fast X made over $700 million.

Currently, Universal's efforts and attention have been on the second half of the “Barbenheimer” craze, Oppenheimer. They distributed Christopher Nolan's latest film after his long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. went down the drain. Oppenheimer has grossed over $230 million to date.

So while Peacock hasn't been a resounding success, NBCUniversal is still going strong. Their latest series, Twisted Metal — an adaptation of the video game series — dropped today.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.