The highly anticipated Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to arrive on Peacock on August 3, according to an announcement by the streaming service. Fans can look forward to bonus content along with the blockbuster animated film, including exclusive interviews with the voice cast, an immersive video field guide, and a catchy Peaches lyrical video, Variety reports.

The film made a remarkable debut with the biggest opening weekend of the year, earning a staggering $204 million in its first five days. It also achieved the significant milestone of becoming the first film in 2023 to surpass the $1 billion mark, with its current worldwide box office earnings standing at $1.3 billion.

Notably, The Super Mario Bros. Movie holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing film based on a video game and the second-highest-grossing animated film in history, only trailing behind Frozen II.

Renowned film critic Owen Gleiberman bestowed a Critic's Pick label on the movie in his glowing review for Variety. He praised its ability to capture the playful and trippy essence of the video game world, describing it as a delightful treat for both children and adults. Gleiberman also lauded the film's visually stunning computer animation and its captivating fairy-tale storyline.

Peacock is also set to feature other video game adaptations, including the TV series Twisted Metal, based on the popular PlayStation vehicular combat franchise, debuting at the end of July. Additionally, the highly anticipated Five Nights At Freddy's movie, known for its eerie atmosphere, will premiere on Peacock simultaneously with its theatrical release on October 27th.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie showcases the creative vision brought to life by a screenplay written by Matthew Fogel.