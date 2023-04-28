The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Twisted Metal series — based on the popular video game — has arrived and gives a glimpse at Anthony Mackie in the series, along with Samoa Joe’s portrayal of Sweet Tooth. This is another Sony property attempting an adaptation of one of their properties in recent memory with the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us.

Release date

The 10-episode season is set to premiere on Peacock on July 27.

What’s it about?

Based on the popular Sony video game series of the same name, Twisted Metal follows John Doe (Mackie), a milkman with amnesia who travels across a post-apocalyptic world with the mission of delivering a cryptic package to stay alive. The series is being billed as an action comedy.

Who’s in it?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Mackie is the star, Stephanie Beatriz and Thomas Haden Church also star. Professional wrestler Samoa Joe plays Sweet Tooth, but executive producer Will Arnett will voice the character. Richard Cabral will also star in the series.

In terms of recurring cast members, Scream Queen Neve Campbell will play a character named Raven, and SNL standout Chloe Fineman will also play a recurring role in the series. Tahj Vaughans, Mike Mitchell, Lou Beatty Jr., and Michael Carollo fill out the supporting cast.

Teaser trailer

“Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines, says John Doe with a smile and nod. We then cut to him driving through the desert, jamming to Len’s “Steal My Sunshine” with a busted sports car that’s decked out with guns. The trailer then cuts to a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas where the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is fallen and an ice cream truck (that’s playing “The Wheels on the Bus” slower, and eerier than usual) sits in front of it. As the camera pans in, we see Sweet Tooth (Samoa Joe); the creepiest clown imaginable who laughs before shutting the door on the camera.

Twisted Metal will premiere on July 27 on Peacock.