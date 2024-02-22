Pedro Pascal offered his thoughts about method acting and if it was a school of acting he personally subscribed to in his career.

Method acting is often a point of contention among both actors and fans, with people often going back and forth over how effective it is compared to other schools of acting. Pedro Pascal has weighed in on the debate, as well, by providing his thoughts on method acting and its very description.

Pascal spoke about the school of acting with Variety as part of its latest spread featuring names such as Natalie Portman, Colman Domingo, and Jenna Ortega, among others, covering their respective careers. While speaking about his role in Gladiator 2, Pascal was asked about his thoughts on method acting and if it is a school of acting he subscribed to.

“I’m always confused by the way “Method acting” is termed,” Pascal said. “I think everyone has a method, and I admire, even envy, those that have more rigorous ones. It’s always important to read a room, but sometimes disrupting the room can help achieve something that serves the work. Anything under the conditions of decency works for me, and I always want to learn something new.”

Pedro Pascal says he gets confused “by the way Method acting is termed.” “It’s always important to read a room, but sometimes disrupting the room can help achieve something that serves the work. Anything under the conditions of decency works for me.” (Source:… pic.twitter.com/NBIO59mKet — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2024

Pedro Pascal hasn't been shy about sharing his own unique methodologies when it comes to acting, either, especially when it comes to learning dialogue. He recently revealed the “psycho” way he learns his lines involves writing down the first letter for to every piece of dialogue he has.

However, traditional method acting and the commitment that comes with it is not something Pascal has been known for in the ways names like Daniel Day-Lewis and Joaquin Phoenix are.

Both men are often highlighted as examples of how method acting can bring out the best possible performance as traditional method acting calls on said actor to commit fully to being their character, on and off-screen. Day-Lewis, in particular, has been heralded as possibly the greatest actor of his generation for his resume of award-winning performances.

It isn't to say the school of thought is flawless, though, as it has often been known to create tensions on set. One of the most infamous cases of this was Jared Leto on the set of Suicide Squad, who reportedly sent “gifts” to his castmates ranging from bullet-casings to a dead rat to reflect how Joker felt about the other characters in the film.