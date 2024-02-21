It looks like Pedro Pascal has high praise what the crew for Gladiator 2 is doing

Actor Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in “The Mandalorian” and “Narcos,” has shared his awe at the grandeur of the production set for the highly anticipated “Gladiator 2,” according to Screenrant. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal expressed his admiration for director Ridley Scott's meticulous attention to detail and the scale of the project.

Reflecting on his experience on set, Pascal emphasized the impressive realization of Scott's vision, stating, “I’ve been a part of big sets where the identity of the project, in a sense, is its size—and still, I have not been on a set as impressive as Gladiator’s.” He highlighted Scott's approach of leaving “very little to the imagination” by ensuring that all elements, including the cast and production design, receive great curation and present on the day of shooting.

One of the hallmarks of Ridley Scott's filmmaking is his preference for practical set designs over excessive CGI, a sentiment echoed by Pascal and original “Gladiator” star Russell Crowe. The commitment to authenticity has been evident in the sequel's production, with principal photography commencing in Malta and leaked photos providing glimpses of the colossal Colosseum set constructed for the film.

However, the production of “Gladiator 2” has not been without challenges. The onset of a SAG-AFTRA strike disrupted filming, particularly impacting a pivotal Colosseum scene. Additionally, there were concerns regarding the alleged mistreatment of animals on set, prompting letters from PETA addressed to Pascal and Scott. Furthermore, an accident during production resulted in injuries to multiple crew members, underscoring the risks associated with such ambitious undertakings.

Despite these hurdles, anticipation for “Gladiator 2” remains high, fueled by the stellar cast, including Pascal alongside Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Connie Nielsen.