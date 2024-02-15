Pedro Pascal broke his silence on Fantastic Four casting while using the Beatles to do so.

Pedro Pascal finally broke his silence on being cast in the MCU's Fantastic Four with a Beatles reference.

It was reported on February 14 that Pascal was cast as Reed Richards in the film. Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn also star as Marvel's First Family.

The cast has been heavily rumored for a while now. But Pascal has finally weighed in on the matter on Instagram. He posted the Valentine's Day poster that Marvel released with the concept art of the cast.

“From our family to yours,” his caption wrote. He also used the hashtag, #AllYouNeedIsLove, a reference to the Beatles' song of the same name.

MCU's Fantastic Four

The MCU's Fantastic Four film will be released on July 25, 2025. This is the third iteration of the team in the last two decades. Fox had previously attempted it twice, the most recent attempt being in 2015 with Miles Teller, Kata Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell.

Pedro Pascal first gained notoriety for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones. He'd then go on to lead Netflix's Narcos series and appear in The Great Wall, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and The Equalizer 2.

This isn't his first foray into blockbuster franchises. Pascal previously starred in the DCEU. He played Max Lord in Wonder Woman 1984. Pascal has also led The Mandalorian since its first season in 2019, also appearing in The Book of Boba Fett. He also starred in HBO's The Last of Us and will now make his way to the MCU in Fantastic Four.