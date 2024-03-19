The New Orleans Pelicans have tended to play down to the competition at times this season, and it's led to some heartbreaking losses. They also play better on the road, going by their record outside of the Smoothie King Center. One of the team's All-Stars even prefers road dates over a string of home games, however, the stats tell a different story.
Brandon Ingram recently made history at home against the Indiana Pacers. Zion Williamson and Ingram's ceiling-raising defensive work is starting to get the home crowds hyped. Still, Ingram said after beating the hosting Philadelphia 76ers the energy of the Pelicans when playing on the road “just feels different.”
“First of all,” Ingram added, “I like playing on the road more than anything. I think guys get a chance to go out and show the people their talent, show everybody what they have been working on. They get a chance (on the road). And then it's just a focus this time of year trying to get these wins so we can be where we want to be.
Pelicans need Ingram for playoff success
Ingram's road stats this season have taken a dip. He is averaging 20.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. Turnovers are up 2.9 committed on the road compared to 2.3 at home. Ingram's 44.3% three-point accuracy in the Smoothie King Center falls to 28% when playing outside of the Crescent City. His steals and block rate are down during road games as well.
The Duke alum might prefer to play in opposing arenas but his teammates would rather have the All-Star version of Ingram. That's why getting the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round would be crucial for a young, largely inexperienced, and untested team compared to other Western Conference contenders.
That six-game series against the Phoenix Suns is not a large enough sample size to give Ingram an NBA Playoffs-certified reputation just yet. The Pelicans did fumble away a home elimination game in the NBA Play-In Tournament last season. Regardless, New Orleans is glad to have Ingram on their side.
He is fourth overall in True Usage Percentage, right behind Zion Williamson, via the BBall Index. New Orleans needs the best of Brandon Ingram to show up if they want to see the second round. That will likely require the 26-year-old to play as well on the road as he feels when entering enemy territory.