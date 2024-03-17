The jockeying for playoff positioning is really starting to ramp up in intensity and there is one new development: The New Orleans Pelicans are no longer a running joke in the national media's most uninformed conversations. The small-market squad is 15-5 over the past 20 games with the locker room's main attractions are leading the way. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III all scored 20 points or more in the latest win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
The defense being played by the franchise's two young All-Stars should be getting more attention, however. All-Defense candidate Herb Jones challenged the Pelicans' Big Three after the NBA All-Star break. McCollum's encouragement of Williamson was another spark. Williamson has accepted the responsibility of dealing with the kind of adversity usually heaped on the more-hyped first overall picks of the NBA Draft. Williamson even guarded Kawhi Leonard in a huge home win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
“In the moment, I felt like I was the better matchup defensively,” Williamson admitted after that win. “Defensive coach (Jarron Collins) said, ‘Nah, you matching up with Kawhi,' and I said, ‘I got you.' We had a mix-up on a matchup the play before. Trey was looking around and I said, ‘Nah I got him.'”
Williamson logged three steals and a block against the Clippers. Ingram stepped up against the Portland Trail Blazers on the back end of a back-to-back set. Jones was out against the sneaky competitive Trail Blazers led by Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton. Ingram had four blocks and a steal to go along with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the 19-point win.
Willie Green's defense-first Pelicans dialed in for NBA Playoffs
Everything starts with defense for third-year head coach Willie Green, who appreciates the amped-up effort from the two All-Stars and McCollum on the defensive end.
“Those three guys have been fantastic all season and that's what it is going to take for us,” Green stated. “It's going to take that type of effort, that type of execution as we continue to progress.”
“We are putting the work in and that's where it starts,” continued Green. “It starts with our ability to take our film work, to teach on the floor, to have competitive practices, and then to have carryover when the game comes. That's a credit to all of our guys, all of our staff that are working diligently behind closed doors. We are starting to see that work pay off down the stretch.”
As for Williamson, who gets the most praise and criticism, Green could not be more complimentary of the Duke alum's team-first approach and dedication to live up to his potential.
“(Williamson) is continuing to stack his days, and we’re seeing the results of that. Quite frankly, whatever he decides to do on the floor when he’s right, he can do it. The rebounding is another component of that. You guys are watching him get offensive rebounds, second-chance points, defensive rebounds, igniting our break. He’s playing really good basketball right now.”
Both All-Stars snatched 15 steals in the team's last 20 games. Williamson has 21 blocks; Ingram swatted 19 shots in that 20-game span. Williamson and Ingram played in 18 of those contests and are on track to play at least 65 games to qualify for All-NBA consideration. Ingram is highly unlikely to get votes, but Williamson's name recognition and increases in statistical averages will be hard to ignore.
Williamson is averaging 28.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks over the past five games. The Pelicans have 15 games remaining on the regular-season schedule, with 11 coming against likely playoff or play-in teams desperate for wins. That's the ninth-toughest slate remaining.
Williamson will get honorable mention consideration if he carries the Pelicans to one of the best seasons in franchise history. New Orleans will almost assuredly secure a top-six spot in the Western Conference but cannot plan on outscoring everyone down the stretch. That approach will not prepare the team for the postseason.
No, if the Pelicans get to 50 wins the offensive highlights will have to make room for the highly impressive defensive clips. Crowd-pleasing dunks still count for two points in this three-point pace-and-space era. Williamson and Ingram's work on the defensive end is what raises this team's playoff ceiling, not more efficient isolation ball. Unfortunately for the rest of the Western Conference, they've seemingly reached that same conclusion this season.