Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans (45-28) are still trying to find the best rotations right and get certain lineups locked in before the NBA Playoffs begin. They are not sacrificing wins for the sake of experimenting but certain players are getting asked to do more than usual. One very large Lithuanian is being asked to do a lot less though, to mixed results.
The pointed aggression of the Pelicans paid off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks but Jonas Valanciunas was almost an afterthought to the game plan. The Pelicans tried to match the Bucks for style at times when it seemed a go-big counter option might have worked well. New Orleans got the much-needed win over Milwaukee but games where Valanciunas plays less than usual have produced mixed-bag results at best.
Jonas Valanciunas has never laid claim to being the most fleet-footed big man in the NBA. He is no pushover either. The thick-skinned seven-footer is nothing if not an example of a true professional per Green.
“I also want to highlight JV. (Valanciunas) was awesome tonight,” Green said. “Sometimes we're putting him in a tough spot because we're going small. Not his usual minutes but he stays positive. He is a professional. His teammates all love him. He is truly a blessing to coach.”
CJ McCollum threw some shade at Giannis Antetokounp after the win. Green spent time complimenting both Pelicans' big men on the rotation for their approach and contributions later in the press conference.
“They were great, both (Valanciunas) and (Nance Jr.). They were awesome tonight,” complimented Green. “We knew with this team (Milwaukee), you have to go attack them. You can’t sit back. You can’t allow them to get downhill on you, or post you up. You have to go attack them from the start. We’re all proud of our guys because they took the game plan and they executed it tonight.”
Pelicans protecting Jonas Valanciunas from matchups
Green's schemes in recent games have been devised to ‘hide' Valanciunas from certain matchups going by the coach's explanations. It started on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Valanciunas played only the first seven minutes in a nine-point loss. The Pelicans lost the rebounding battle (50-40), giving up 14 offensive boards to the Pacers in the process.
Valanciunas had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 26 minutes in a rematch against the Pacers 48 hours after barely seeing the court. The home team Pelicans won 129-102 after letting off the gas in the fourth quarter. New Orleans also won a close rebounding battle (47-44).
The home win over the Pacers was the start of a four-game winning streak. Valanciunas played 15 minutes in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers to end that run. He logged 18 minutes in Orlando and 11 minutes versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. The Pelicans were outrebounded in both losses.
Valanaciunas was featured in the road win over the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Green got the best of future Hall of Famer Erik Spoelstra thanks to a 56-34 rebounding discrepancy. Valanciunas matched All-NBAer Bam Adebayo board for board (10 each) in a blowout 111-88 win for the Pelicans. It was one of the most impressive outings since the All-Star break.
Nance Jr. knows these types of performances against NBA Finals contenders will help the Pelicans going into the postseason.
“These games matter. These games count,” Nance Jr. stressed. “Not to take away anything from the teams previously in the season. The race to 50 is on there. (The Pelicans) want to get the wins, but you have to go through some really good teams to get there, and you have to go through some really good teams to solidify our spot in the playoffs.”
Like Valanciunas, Nance Jr. also knows it's nothing personal, just business, regardless of how the Pelicans' rotations play out on any given night. The goal, the pathway to winning in the NBA Playoffs, is still the same.
“For us, it is executing,” Nance Jr. stated bluntly. “The NBA is executing, is getting the best player in position to succeed. Zion (Williamson) getting downhill is in the best position to succeed, so anytime we can find him off the dribble and off the move is bonus points for us.”