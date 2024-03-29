The term ‘All-Star whistle' is around for a reason. NBA referees, for one reason or another, tend to give All-NBA talents more favorable calls than players still running out the years on their rookie contracts. Zion Williamson has been learning this the hard way and has the bruises to prove it. The New Orleans Pelicans front office even sent a film breakdown of over a dozen blatant noncalls to address this issue several years ago. Now, the team's leaders are starting to let the league know it is not appreciated.
CJ McCollum believes these Pelicans are special. They can make a run for the franchise's record books soon enough, but the rehabbing Brandon Ingram and Williamson need encouragement. The officials need some too apparently, just to call things the same way regardless of who is hacking Williamson. The Duke alum usually holds back and refuses to voice too much anger but now some well-respected teammates are stepping up.
McCollum, who is also the NBPA President, said as much in protection of Williamson during a postgame interview with Bally's Jen Hale.
“(Williamson) was great. I'd like to see him shoot 20 free throws the way he attacks the basket. It'd be nice if he got some of those Giannis calls,” McCollum lobbied. “Maybe as he continues to progress we'll get some of those Giannis calls.”
Pelicans, Zion Williamson impressed by Giannis
McCollum might not have been impressed with the referees but at least he isn't paying a fine for saying so nicely. The Pelicans did not have much to grip about after all. New Orleans made (27-34) more free throws than Milwaukee attempted (10-19). The only real complaint might have been a whistle on Williamson for a blocking foul that everyone in the Smoothie King Center thought was a charge.
Well, everyone but the referees which robbed Williamson of a stat not earned since middle school.
“I thought I was there! That might have been my first charge since I was like 12,” Williamson exclaimed. “They took it away from me. That was crazy.”
However, Williamson was impressed with the force drives Antetokounmpo used to attack the paint.
“Man! I thought I attacked the basket,” Williamson chuckled. “(Antetokounmpo) attacks with force and then he gets to the free throw line. I think he missed his first few but he started knocking them down. He has a high motor. I have to give him his respect on that. He has a high motor and he is always on the attack…I love competing against him. He is a competitor and these games we got, I'm excited for each one. Just taking it game by game.”
The two-time All-Star is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Williamson led the Pelicans with 28 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block. Well, that and some great defense on Antetokounmpo in a game where the New Orleans bench went a combined 4-17 from the field.
Wille Green just wants to keep seeing this same Williamson every night for the rest of the season.
“Z has been amazing. Night in and night out, (Williamson) is putting the team on his shoulders and he's carrying us. He is guarding, he is rebounding. He is making simple plays to his teammates. The guys are rallying around him. Collectively it was a big-time effort (beating the Bucks).”
The Pelicans have four more home games before a four-game road trip. Then comes the regular season finale at home against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe by then, Williamson will get the same calls as other All-Stars.