The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road to take on the Orlando Magic Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pelicans are 42-26 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. With their record, the Pelicans sit fifth in the Western Conference. Zion Williamson leads the team with 22.7 points per game. He also grabs 5.8 rebounds while dishing 5.0 assists, as well. Brandon Ingram is next on the team with 21.0 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas leads the team in rebounding with 9.3 per game. The Pelicans, as a team, score 116.0 points per game. The Pelicans' main players will come into this game with a clean bill of health.
The Magic are 41-28 this season, and they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has won their last four games, as well. Paolo Banchero is having a great sophomore season as he scores 22.7 points per game to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Franz Wagner is next on the team with 19.9 points per game, as well. The Magic score 110.8 points per game this season. Orlando will come into this game with a healthy lineup.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Magic Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -124
Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +106
Over: 209.5 (-110)
Under: 209.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Magic
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans play the eighth-best defense in the NBA, and they should be able to continue that in this game. They allow 110.7 points per game, which will help them win this game. The Magic score 110.8 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest in the NBA. As long as the Pelicans can keep the Magic below their season average, they will be able to cover the spread.
The Pelicans have allowed 104.2 points per game in their last five games. That is a very good number and a big reason for their success. New Orleans is 30-5 when they allow less than 110 points this season. The Pelicans need to be able to hold the Magic to under this number if they want to win this game on the road.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have everything it takes to match the Pelicans on the defensive side of the court. In fact, Orlando gives up fewer points per game than the Pelicans do this season. Orlando has played solid defense all season, and it is the main reason they are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic need this defense to continue if they want to cover the spread in this game.
Orlando has allowed less than 100 points per game during their four-game winning streak. They are playing excellent defense, and that should be the case in this game. When the Magic allow less than 110 points this season, they are 30-6. As long as the Magic continue their solid defensive play, they are going to cover this spread.
Final Pelicans-Magic Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a good game between two good teams. However, the Magic are a great home team, and I am going to take them to win this game straight up.
Final Pelicans-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic ML (+106)