The New Orleans Pelicans could not have asked for a better week when it comes to the NBA Playoffs race. Willie Green's group started the month with a record-setting first quarter in a 129-102 home win over the Indiana Pacers. They've had three days off while the rest of the Western Conference's middle class battled through tough schedules. Now, the Pelicans get their only passport-required trip against the wound Toronto Raptors at just the right time.
The Pelicans are setting records and sit in fifth place on March 5, their best positioning in over five years. The Raptors (23-38) are 12th in the Eastern Conference, three-and-a-half games out of an NBA Play-In Tournament spot. Toronto might as well be eliminated though, and the organization has all but signaled a tank job down the stretch. The Raptors only keep their 2024 NBA Draft pick if it falls in the top six. Scottie Barnes, Bruce Brown, and Jacob Poeltl have all been ruled out for the game against the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are gunning for their first NBA Playoffs opportunity together. The Pelicans have an advantage down the stretch, but Green still sees a dangerous trap game against the Raptors.
“They're a tough team. Hard-nosed team,” Green said. “They made some changes, putting the ball in Quickley's hands a little bit more. RJ Barrett is going to try and be aggressive in getting to his left hand. The main thing for us with these games coming up is to have respect for our opponent and understand what we are playing for.”
The Raptors have leaned into small ball lineups without Barnes, which Green noted during the last practice before flying across the border.
“They can play small. They can also put (Kelly) Olynyk at the five. He's picking and popping, shooting threes,” noted Green. “We have to be ready to make those adjustments. And we will. We will be ready. The big thing for us is to not let our guard down. Respect our opponents, but go out and take care of business.”
Pelicans fueled by new energy
Taking care of business means beating lottery teams and defending home court. Well, this is the perfect opportunity to steal a road game while the rest of the Western Conference drags each other down. The Pelicans could use the cushion going into the final 20 games. Those last four of five games on the road are brutal. The team knows it, and anyone in the gym can feel the uptick in energy.
“You can feel the shift in the league right now. You can definitely feel it with us here at practice,” Green observed. “Practice is more intense. Guys are locked in. It's just that time of year where teams 11, 12, and up, they are all playing for something. We like where we are but you can definitely feel the energy shift. It's a fun time of the year.”
The Pelicans are in a new position, but Green's day-at-a-time process remains the same.
“Last season, we were fighting to get back into the Play-In after losing guys through injuries. This year we are trying to take another step forward which is, six and above. (We don't) have to fight to make it into the playoffs but we know when the season ends we've got a solidified spot. That's the energy shift with us. That's our focus.”