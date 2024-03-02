The New Orleans Pelicans got a 19-point first quarter from Brandon Ingram in a scorching-hot first quarter against the Indiana Pacers. Ingram was actually the only Pelicans player to miss a shot in the opening 12 minutes. New Orleans was 20-of22 in the opening frame, recording a 90.9% success rate which is the highest field goal percentage by any team in a quarter this season.
Willie Green's game plan adjustments worked out splendidly even though Zion Williamson was limited to just two buckets and four points before the quarter break. Those high marks were also the highest field goal percentage in the first quarter by any team since the Utah Jazz visited the Dallas Mavericks in 2014 (94%). It was the first time the Pelicans shot 90% or better in any quarter in franchise history.
Ingram has been encouraged to take more 3-pointers this season, but he led this history-making moment by doing things his way. The former All-Star made the only attempt from beyond the arc. The rest was a scattershot spray of midrange jumpers and silky smooth finger rolls.
The Pelicans built up a 31-point lead over the Pacers, limiting Tyrese Haliburton to zero points on two tough shots. Jonas Valanciunas had nine points, with two assisted by Williamson. CJ McCollum added two 3-pointers. Both Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado had nice finishes at the rim. Myles Turner accounted for four points. Pascal Siakam put up nine in a short run to keep things from getting out of hand.
This is the 25th time this squad has built up a 20-point or more lead. The Pelicans have squandered 17 doubt-digit leads so far this season as well. This is the second of a home-and-away baseball series set for these two teams.
Ingram, Williamson, and McCollum should be able to close this one out, especially with Jose Alvarado all antsy to play more. Be on alert for an Ingram 40 or 50-point night if he has to play the fourth quarter though. Fans will be praying this game does not get too physical, and everyone makes it out healthy following a walk-in-the-park win.