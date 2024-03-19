The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Nets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Pelicans are 41-26 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. The Pelicans have beaten the Nets once already this season by 27 points. In that game, the Pelicans had seven different players score in double figures. Nobody had more than 16 points, but everyone contributed. As a team, the Pelicans shot 46.6 percent from the floor, and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Pelicans will have a healthy team heading into this matchup with the Nets.
The Nets have lost four of their last five games, and they are well below .500 this season. In their loss against the Pelicans earlier this season, the Nets put up just 85 points. Cameron Johnson had 17 points to lead the team, but he was just one of three players above 10. Brooklyn shot 35.7 percent from the field, and they only attempted eight total free throws in the game. Brooklyn will have a healthy team heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Nets Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -360
Brooklyn Nets: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +290
Over: 216.5 (-110)
Under: 216.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Nets
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, YES Network
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans were able to hold the Nets to 85 points in their first matchup. That makes it extremely easy to win games. I would not expect the Pelicans to keep the Nets to under 90 points in this game, but they should be able to play good defense. Since February 1, the Nets are scoring just 106.2 points per game. When the Pelicans allow under 110 points this season, they have a record of 29-5. If the Pelicans hold the Nets to under 110 in this game, they are going to win, and cover the spread.
The Pelicans are scoring 116.1 points per game this season. The Nets have allowed 114.1 points per game this season. New Orleans should be able to put up at least 115 points in this game. When the Pelicans do that, they are 29-8. New Orleans should be able to put up 115 in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets will most likely struggle on the offensive end of the court in this game. This means they have to be solid on defense and stay locked in. Brooklyn held the Pelicans to 112 points in the first game they played this season. That is usually good enough to cover the spread, but not in that game. Brooklyn needs to keep the Pelicans under 110 in this game. When the Nets allow under 110 points this season, they are 17-8. If they can be solid defensively, they are going to cover this spread.
Final Pelicans-Nets Prediction & Pick
I am not going to think too much about this game. The Pelicans are the better team, and the Nets are struggling. I am going to take the Pelicans to cover this spread on the road and win the game.
Final Pelicans-Nets Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -8.5 (-110)