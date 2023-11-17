Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is nearing his 2023-24 season debut after dealing with an ankle injury to start the year.

The New Orleans Pelicans have had one major issue the past couple of seasons and that’s staying healthy. While much of that has centered around Zion Williamson, Williamson has actually been healthy this season. It’s just that several of his teammates have not. Pelicans backup point guard Jose Alvarado has yet to make his season debut due to an ankle injury, but he is making progress towards a return to the court as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain) has been upgraded to doubtful for tomorrow's game vs Denver. Alvarado nearing his return. Hasn't played in a game since February 2023. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) November 16, 2023

Jose Alvarado has actually not played for the Pelicans since February of last season when he suffered a leg injury. He missed the final 20 games of the 2023-24 season. His most recent injury he sustained prior to the start of training camp.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Alvarado has emerged as one of the best backup point guards in the NBA. Last season before his leg injury, he had played in 61 games for the Pelicans including ten starts. He was named the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Alvarado will be in his third season in the NBA. He got his start on a two-way contract but the Pelicans ultimately converted his contract to a standard deal. He holds career averages of 7.7 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 32.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Pelicans currently hold a record of 5-6 and are in tenth place in the Western Conference. Alvarado’s return to the court would be a major boost for them.