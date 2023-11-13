Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is the latest player to hit New Orleans' injury report after being diagnosed with a right rib fracture.

No team in the NBA has been hit harder by the injury bug than the New Orleans Pelicans. Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III both began the season on the injury report and have yet to play, All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have missed games already due to injury, and both CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are currently dealing with injury concerns. Now, Larry Nance Jr. is now the latest member of the Pelicans set to miss time after landing on the injury report.

On Monday afternoon, the Pelicans announced that Nance has been diagnosed with a right rib fracture and will be re-examined in 10-14 days based on his healing progress.

Nance is now set to be out at least two weeks, adding on to the Pelicans' injury list that has become as long as a CVS receipt. Four of New Orleans' top-eight scorers from a season ago are currently inactive and this has had a very negative effect on the Pelicans' ability to be one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

After beginning the year with a 4-1 record, the Pels have dropped five consecutive games and are stumbling in the latest NBA Power Rankings.

Playing in all ten games to begin the new season, Nance has averaged 3.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor. Known for his defensive abilities, Nance will leave a hole on New Orleans' bench that Naji Mashall and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will look to fill.

Further updates on Nance's status will be provided by the team at a later date.