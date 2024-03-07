The New Orleans Pelicans are making out like bandits while on a three-game road trip through the Eastern Conference's lower middle class of playoff contenders. They are getting to play hobbled squads missing NBA All-Stars. The Toronto Raptors were missing Scottie Barnes and Jacob Poeltl. The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Joel Embiid. The Atlanta Hawks are clinging on to the last NBA Play-In Tournament spot without Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu.
Willie Green's message to the Pelicans remains simple yet stern. Play up to the standard set in practice, not down to the competition. Seize all opportunities, and use all advantages. New Orleans can live up to those expectations and pay respects to an NBA legend while in the City of Brotherly Love. The Pelicans visit town just as the 76ers are breaking ground on a new Allen Iverson sculpture being installed this spring. Green shared a locker room with Iverson, and the third-year coach reflected on those moments before flying to Philadelphia.
“First of all, my time as a teammate of AI's was fantastic,” Green said after a hearty laugh. “He'll give you the shirt off his back. He was a great teammate. I loved being around him, loved challenging him in one-on-ones that I never beat him in. I have a ton of great moments being around him. What he did for our team, the community, and the whole league. I mean there are a ton of guys wearing sleeves right now because he started that trend, that cultural trend.”
“One of the hardest playing teammates I've ever had,” Green added .”I learned a lot from being around him. If there's anyone deserving of a statue it is definitely him.”
The 76ers plan to place a statue outside the arena on April 12. Co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer released a statement with more details.
“Allen Iverson is one of the greatest 76ers to ever live and one of the most iconic players in the history of the NBA, and we’re thrilled to honor his accomplishments with a well-deserved sculpture on Legends Walk,” the statement read. “Paying homage to the legends who paved the way for our franchise is not only the right thing to do; it’s an incredible source of inspiration for current and future generations of 76ers players and staff who enter our Training Complex every day, as well as kids in the city of Philadelphia and at large. We look forward to celebrating Allen’s legacy on April 12.”
Zion Williamson the Pelicans version of Allen Iverson
The Pelicans are building their NBA Finals-worthy foundation around this generation's most hyped-up prospect between LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama. Zion Williamson usually looks forward to meaningful matchups in the NBA's larger media markets. Embiid might be out, but Herb Jones has issued the Pelicans Big Three a challenge to be as aggressive as Iverson was back in the day.
Williamson should be able to assert control over the game with Embiid on the sidelines. The Philadelphia fans and Green will be forgiven for experiencing deja vu. Why? Iverson and Williamson are similar in a few ways. Iverson dealt with a lockout season, Williamson worked through injuries and a pandemic. Both are ball-dominate, explosive point guards capable of barging to the rim or dishing out blistering fast break passes.
Iverson averaged 22.9 points, 6.7 assists, and four rebounds in his first 165 NBA games. Williamson is averaging 24.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists through 165 games over three years. Iverson is soon to be one statue up in the standings but Williamson has plenty of time to live up to those lofty standards.