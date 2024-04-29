Well folks, it's official: Jon Moxley is officially 1-0 as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite in his first official defense, and nobody is more upset about this development than Gabe Kidd, the former NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champion and current member of Bullet Club War Dogs.
Now granted, being angry is nothing new for Kidd, as he might just be the angriest man in professional wrestling, period, but after taking a loss at NJPW Satsuma no Kuni, the 27-year-old from Nottingham didn't want to talk too much about Los Ingobernables de Japon, save some words on Shingo Takagi, but instead Jon Moxley, as he thinks defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for free is simply a joke.
“Should I shout? Should I get angry? Start screaming? No. The battle line’s been drawn. Shingo, you want to talk about spirit to me? You want to talk about spirit to me? Saying I got fake spirit? The cameras might not have picked that up. I picked that up. You say I got fake spirit? You say this is fake? You say this heart underneath this breast is fake? Fake? You must be madder than me. Clear as day, this isn’t fake. February 4, that’s the real beginning of the new era. That’s the real beginning of the beginning of the new era because May 4, I will be crowned NEVER Openweight Champion, therefore making me the best wrestler in this company because the IWGP has become a f**king joke,” Gabe Kidd declared after NJPW Satsuma no Kuni via Fightful.
“A joke. Giving out title matches like it’s free milk. Are you f**king mad? But I don’t even need to get angry about that. I don’t need to waste my energy on that because the NEVER belt now acts as the IWGP. I don’t even say it right because f**k that belt. The NEVER belt signifies the best wrestler in this company, and the belt is being defended here, in the Japanese style, so that signifies the best. When I get my hand raised, when my hand gets raised, and that belt is around my waist, you will all know I’m the greatest wrestler, not of this generation, not in this company, of all f**king time. Madder than all of you, crazier than all of you, and better than every single one of you.”
Is Kidd in the wrong for being upset about Moxley's usage? No, it's certainly unusual to see the belt being defended for free on American soil, especially against a performer with absolutely no connection to NJPW. Still, if Kidd's going to complain, why doesn't he fly to America and do something about it, assuming, of course, the rest of the Bullet Club is down with the idea.
David Finlay has bigger concerns than Jon Moxley wrestling in AEW.
Elsewhere in the NJPW Satsuma no Kuni green room, Bullet Club leader David Finlay cut a promo of his own regarding Jon Moxley and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, only he took the opposite angle from his fellow War Dog, letting Yota Tsuji know that he should spend less time complaining about where the IWGP's top title is defended and more time on his own standing within the promotion.
“Well, this is probably the last one of these until Yota [Tsuji] and I go face-to-face [at Wrestling Dontaku, isn’t it? I was really bored the other day. So I decided to go on YouTube, check the New Japan World channel, and see what Yota Tsuji had to say, and I watched a couple of his comments, and all I see is him complaining about the IWGP Heavyweight Championship being defended in AEW. I see him complaining that Gedo didn’t pick him. Out of all the things you could say about me, to me, ask me, wonder, your big f**king question is if I love this company?” David Finlay asked via Fightful.
“Do my actions show any love ever? Does me smashing two belts to make my point show love? No. So to put it clearly, Tsuji, I don’t f**king love this company. Because I came here almost ten years ago on the hope, on the dream that if I play my part, if I do well, if I try and be a good Japanese young boy, one day, one day I will be great. See, somewhere along the way, I realized that was absolute bulls**t. Nothing happened for me until I f**king grabbed this company by the balls and made it my b**ch. So no, Tsuji, I do not love this place. I do not love this country, and I sure as h*ll do not love you.”
So does this mean Bullet Club as a whole isn't targeting Moxley, with just Kidd taking particular offense with the AEW wrestler's big win at the Windy City Riot? Probably so, but then again, with Forbidden Door rapidly approaching, who knows, maybe there could be a Bullet Club invasion of AEW one way or another, coming after Moxley, The Elite, or maybe even Bullet Club Gold, who aren't as firmly affiliated with the faction as they used to be.