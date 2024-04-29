The opening round series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers has undoubtedly been the most entertaining of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, giving fans four games that have felt like instant classics, thanks to a combination of high-quality play from both established and budding young stars mixed with a palpable animosity between the two teams, which gives this series an enjoyable old-school feel.
At the center of all of this is Joel Embiid, the 76ers big man who returned to Philadelphia's lineup shortly before the Playoffs began after missing multiple months with a meniscus tear. Embiid has not only been spectacular during this series — all while dealing with Bell's Palsy — averaging 35 points, 9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, but he's also been the primary facilitator of nearly all of the bad blood that has been brewing between these two Atlantic Division rivals.
In fact, Joel Embiid has been involved in so many dust-ups over the course of the past four games against New York, one Knicks fan had enough ammo to put together a highlight reel of all of Embiid's perceived cheap shots just from this series.
Cheap shot highlight tape in one series is nasty work pic.twitter.com/K0dtii68B4
Now while there are plenty of options to choose from in that 34 second video, the play which seems to have caused the largest and loudest uproar was the foul that Joel Embiid, who was lying on the court at the time, committed on Mitchell Robinson in Game 3. As Robinson went up for a dunk, Embiid grabbed the leg of the Knicks' back-up center, yanking him down toward the floor. Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul on the play but remained in the game and went on to score a career Playoff high 50 points, leading Philadelphia to what is so far their only win in the series. The injury forced Mitchell Robinson to miss Game 4.
This has raised an important question, and one that Embiid's 76ers teammates have done their best to shut down in the days since Game 3: is Joel Embiid a dirty player? It's worth noting that Embiid has been assessed two more flagrant fouls than Draymond Green has in his career, despite the fact that Embiid has played in nearly 500 fewer games than the Warriors' oft-criticized forward. That's not nothing. And against a Knicks team that is as beloved by their fans as this particular squad is, Embiid should fully expect the vitriol of New Yorkers to be directed his way, even when the 76ers aren't playing in New York.
Ahead of Game 4, a large swarm of Knicks fans made the 95 mile trip to Philadelphia on Sunday and invaded Wells Fargo Center, turning what should've been a raucous 76ers home game into one that at times felt like it was being played inside of Madison Square Garden. And the environment will only be more chaotic on Tuesday when the two teams actually head back to New York City.