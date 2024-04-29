Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is never one to shy away from speaking his mind on social media when it comes to the Association. He's often opinionated on his beloved Los Angeles Lakers, but on Sunday night, he couldn't help but praise New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
The former Villanova standout went off for a mind-boggling 47 points in a Game 4 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love, putting his squad up 3-1 in the series. In Magic's eyes, Brunson is a clear-top five MVP candidate in 2023-24 after “putting the team on his back”:
“Knicks’ Jalen Brunson put the team on his back and showed people why he's a top 5 MVP candidate this year by having a career playoff-high 47 points on the road in Philly to lead his team to a victory over the 76ers!”
Brunson destroyed the Sixers and proved once again why he's the backbone of New York's playoff aspirations, especially with Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson sidelined due to injury. No one would've expected the Knicks to even be in this spot without Randle in particular, but Brunson's brilliance has been a huge factor.
Jalen Brunson is a star for the Knicks
Top-five MVP candidate? It's not unrealistic. Brunson was spectacular during the regular season, averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 40.1% shooting from three-point land. His points were a career-high, nearly doubling his averages from 2021-22 when he was playing alongside Luka Doncic.
Nikola Jokic will likely win MVP, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum will probably round out the top five. Whether Brunson sneaks in there or not, you better believe he will be getting at least some votes. The jump he's taken since becoming a No. 1 option in the Big Apple is truly amazing. It just goes to show Brunson only needed a bigger opportunity to live up to his potential.
Through four contests against Philly, Brunson is averaging 33 points, nine dimes, and 5.3 boards. While he's only shooting 25% from long range, that means the Knicks stud is doing all of his damage inside the paint, whether it's from mid-range or at the cup. Honestly, it makes the numbers even more impressive. Brunson was 18 for 34 from the field on Sunday, also dishing out 10 assists.
In the process, he made franchise history, becoming the first Knicks player ever to drop 47 points in a playoff game. Brunson is cementing himself as a NY legend. It didn't matter what defenders the 76ers threw at him either, Brunson found a way to give his teammates a chance to get a bucket or take a shot himself. No one could stop him.
Brunson had 24 points and 22 points in the first two games, but his efficiency was poor, shooting far below 40% from the field. That never worried his teammates though, who knew Brunson would find his best and be the clutch figure he's been all season.
Via The Athletic:
“Even when he was cold the first couple of games, you knew he was going to turn it around,” OG Anunoby said. “Just because we see him every day — it was going to turn around eventually.”
Brunson has the Knicks one win away from the conference semifinals and he's clearly impressing a legend in Magic Johnson, among many others who are taking notice of the 27-year-old.