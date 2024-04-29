In a disappointing turn of events, rising middleweight star Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez has been forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated matchup against Roman Dolidze at UFC 302. Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Hernandez suffered a torn ligament in his hand during a recent training session. The severity of the injury will require a period of rest and rehabilitation, sidelining him but he has hopes of getting back before the end of the summer.
Anthony Hernandez is out of his fight against Roman Dolidze on June 1st at #UFC302. pic.twitter.com/oFIYUSrlLH
— Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) April 29, 2024
This news comes as a major blow to both Hernandez and Dolidze, as well as fans who were eagerly awaiting their clash on June 1st. Hernandez (12-2) has been on an absolute tear, riding a five-fight win streak that includes impressive finishes over notable names like Roman Kopylov and Rodolfo Vieira. A victory over the ranked Dolidze would have further solidified Hernandez's status as a legitimate contender in the stacked 185-pound division.
Similarly, Dolidze (12-3) has been building momentum of his own. The Georgian powerhouse was on a four-fight win streak, including a highlight-reel knockout of Jack Hermansson, before suffering back-to-back losses to top contenders Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov. A win over the red-hot Hernandez would have marked Dolidze's return to the win column and kept him in the top-15 mix.
The UFC is currently scrambling to find a suitable replacement to face Dolidze on short notice. Several potential contenders have been floated, but no official announcement has been made at this time. The promotion's matchmakers face a difficult task, as the original bout between Hernandez and Dolidze promised to be a compelling stylistic matchup and had significant implications for the middleweight rankings.
💬 I spoke with Roman Dolidze and he told me that UFC is looking for replacement but it's still unclear if he stays at #UFC302 or not.
I think #UFC301 might decide his next opponent as there is two Middleweight bouts in Brazil.. pic.twitter.com/NLmneCIbUM
— Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 (@iHeartGeorgius1) April 29, 2024
Hernandez's sudden withdrawal from UFC 302 raises questions about the timing of his return and the overall landscape of the middleweight division. While hand injuries are not uncommon in MMA, torn ligaments can often require surgery and a lengthy recovery period. Depending on the severity of his injury and how his body responds to treatment, Hernandez could be looking at a significant layoff.
His absence will undoubtedly create a ripple effect in the middleweight division. Hernandez had been positioned on the cusp of title contention, and his withdrawal opens up opportunities for other fighters to step up and stake their claim for a top spot. With the landscape constantly shifting, it will be fascinating to see who emerges to fill the void left by ‘Fluffy'.
It's worth noting that, at 30 years old, Hernandez is still in his athletic prime and has plenty of time to regain his momentum when he returns to full health. His exciting fighting style and penchant for spectacular finishes have made him a fan favorite, and his journey back to the top will surely be one to watch.
Who Steps Up for Dolidze?
The focus now shifts to Roman Dolidze, who finds himself in a predicament. After preparing for a specific opponent, he now faces the uncertainty of a last-minute replacement who could present a completely different set of challenges. Dolidze will need to quickly adjust his game plan and prepare for a variety of potential stylistic matchups.
There is no shortage of hungry middleweights eager to step in and seize the opportunity to fight a ranked opponent like Dolidze on a high-profile pay-per-view card. However, finding someone who is available on short notice, in fight shape, and presents a compelling enough matchup to appease fans is a challenge in itself.
UFC 302 still boasts an exciting lineup, but the withdrawal of Anthony Hernandez is a significant setback. Fans will undoubtedly be disappointed, but the focus now turns to finding a worthy replacement for Dolidze and ensuring that the event still delivers the high-stakes action the fight fans hope that it will be.
UFC 302 Fight Card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – UFC Lightweight Championship
- Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
- Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez
- Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
- Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
- Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
- Hyun Sung Park vs. Andre Lima
- Roman Kopylov vs. Cesar Almeida
- Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Joshua Van