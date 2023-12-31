Victoria Leek, the mother of Penn State defensive lineman Coziah Izzard, is the woman in the viral video reacting to Drew Allar's interception in the Peach Bowl

The woman who went viral after her NSFW reaction to Drew Allar's second-quarter interception has been revealed and she is a Penn State player mom. Victoria Leek is the mother of Penn State defensive lineman Coziah Izzard and her reaction was immediately captured by the ESPN camera crew, leading to social media hilarity.

We all had the same reaction to that Drew Allar INT. pic.twitter.com/PpWwQMwKZQ — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 30, 2023

This lady’s reaction to that Drew Allar interception is one of the best fan shots I’ve ever seen lol pic.twitter.com/V7X0lyABKR — Matt (@MattKlug33) December 30, 2023

The most common reaction to seeing Drew Allar throw the ball: pic.twitter.com/PGLwbNIpx9 — NC__NicK (@NC__NicK) December 30, 2023

The Athletic's Justin Williams was able to speak to Leek about her viral moment before halftime of the game. Her immediate response to her viral reaction was, “My son is going to kill me.”

“(The interception) was not pleasant to see, so I responded, not realizing there were cameras on me,” Leek said about why she had that reaction. “It was a frustrating play. Nothing against our team or our players, it was just hard to watch.”

Although her reaction Drew Allar's interception was a hilarious moment, Leek wanted to ensure that her reaction didn't mess up anything for her son Coziah, on her birthday no less.

“It’s funny, but I don’t want to mess up things with my son. It’s so unnecessary! It’s my birthday! Y’all didn’t have to put me out there like that. That was not supposed to be seen. I was talking to my family. They gotta give me a flag when I’m going to be on camera so I can be politically correct.”