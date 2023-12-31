The woman who went viral after her NSFW reaction to Drew Allar's second-quarter interception has been revealed and she is a Penn State player mom.  Victoria Leek is the mother of Penn State defensive lineman Coziah Izzard and her reaction was immediately captured by the ESPN camera crew, leading to social media hilarity.

The Athletic's Justin Williams was able to speak to Leek about her viral moment before halftime of the game. Her immediate response to her viral reaction was, “My son is going to kill me.”

“(The interception) was not pleasant to see, so I responded, not realizing there were cameras on me,” Leek said about why she had that reaction. “It was a frustrating play. Nothing against our team or our players, it was just hard to watch.”

RECOMMENDED
Drew Allar prompted amusing reactions from Penn State football fans after his interception to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Peach Bowl.
Penn State football's Drew Allar goes viral over ugly interception in Peach Bowl

Christopher Smith ·

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin before Peach Bowl win over Penn State football Drew Allar
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin confirms hilarious origin of Penn State football troll account

Jay Postrado ·

Penn State football, Ole Miss football, Nittany Lions, Rebels, Peach Bowl, Lane Kiffin and James Franklin with Ole Miss and Penn State logos behind them, Peach Bowl stadium in the background
Ole Miss vs. Penn State: How to watch Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Scotty White ·

Although her reaction Drew Allar's interception was a hilarious moment, Leek wanted to ensure that her reaction didn't mess up anything for her son Coziah, on her birthday no less.

“It’s funny, but I don’t want to mess up things with my son. It’s so unnecessary! It’s my birthday! Y’all didn’t have to put me out there like that. That was not supposed to be seen. I was talking to my family. They gotta give me a flag when I’m going to be on camera so I can be politically correct.”