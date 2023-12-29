Theo Johnson brought the Penn State team together during a tough time.

The Penn State football team has had a pretty solid season as they are 10-2 and about to play in a New Year's Six bowl game for the second straight season. They have had a lot of success, but there have been some down moments for the Nittany Lions this season. One of those down moments came against Michigan. Penn State needed a win to keep their Big Ten and College Football Playoff hopes alive, but their offense got nothing going in the game, and they lost. As a result, the Nittany Lions fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

That is a tough thing for the team to go though during a season. Penn State football lost a coach that they had been working with all year, and they had to immediately move on and go play another football game five days later. Quarterback Drew Allar recently shared the inspiring message that captain Theo Johnson had for the team after that happened.

“He just said, at the end of the day, we could either come together or fall apart,” Drew Allar said of Theo Johnson, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “We had to finish the season right, finish the season strong, because we have the talent necessary to do whatever we want to do as an offense. We just got to go out and execute what the coaches put out for us to go out and play, and I think we’ve done a great job with that the past two weeks.”

Messages like that is why Johnson is a captain. He will play his final game ever with Penn State football this weekend in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss football, and his legacy will live on with the Nittany Lions forever.

“That’s something [legacy] I’ve taken a lot of pride in and something I worked really hard for,” Johnson said. “The Penn State TE tradition has been something that’s been going on long before I got here. So, coming in here as a young kid, I knew that it meant something to play TE at Penn State. I’ve worked really hard to leave the TE room better than I found it and kind of leave a legacy. I kind of want to be remembered as a guy who worked really hard and worked his tail off and kind of gave everything to his organization and his team and his teammates and was kind of a selfless guy that just worked really hard. That’s the legacy I want to leave here at Penn State.”

Johnson has earned that legacy, and Penn State fans will be sad to see him go after the Peach Bowl concludes.

Penn State and Ole Miss will kickoff the Peach Bowl at noon ET on Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Nittany Lions are currently favored by 4.5 over the Rebels. It should be a good one as Penn State looks to get to 11 wins for a second straight season.