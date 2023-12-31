The Penn State football program had a disappointing end to their 2023-24 season. Penn State lost 38-25 in a heated Peach Bowl matchup to the Ole Miss Rebels. Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar has been solid for the Nittany Lions. However, his costly turnover against the Rebels had fans fuming.

Penn State football is under fire after ending their season with a loss to the Ole Miss

The Nittany Lions trailed 13-10 in the second quarter when Drew Allar threw an interception that ended Penn State's drive. Of course, fans in the stadium were upset about the play, but there was one golden reaction that caught everyone's attention, per Megan Nunez of Barstool Sports:

The Penn State fan looked shocked and disgusted by the interception. Moreover, she appeared to have some choice words in response to Allar's mistake. Nunez's caption on the post hilariously captures how Nittany Lion fans are feeling. However, Drew Allar is not the only one under fire.

One X user posted a comedic graphic of a shirt calling for James Franklin's departure:

The criticism did not end with Penn State coaches and players. The Nittany Lions' loss to the Ole Miss football squad had fans questioning the competitiveness of the Big 10 conference as a whole:

Penn State entered the Peach Bowl ranked one place higher than Ole Miss in the Top 25. However, the Nittany Lions' turnovers cost them the match. PSU's interception and fumble allowed the Rebels to capitalize and gain the advantage.

While Penn State did not end the 23-24 season with a victory, fans still have a lot to be excited about. James Franklin and co. will find a way to come back better in 2024.

 