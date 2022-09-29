‘People were blaming us’: Nick Young reveals he ‘messed around’ with cheerleader who got fired

Nick Young recently made some waves after his controversial take on the Ime Udoka situation with the Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old pretty much condoned the fact that Udoka had an affair with a female staffer by saying that it’s just human nature for men to get “bored.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Young has now dropped a bombshell about once being involved with a Washington Wizards cheerleader. The worst part of this all is that the unnamed cheerleader actually lost her job for “messing around” with Swaggy P (h/t NBA Central on Twitter):

“It happened to me when I was a rookie. Me and Andray Blatche we was messing around with I think one of the cheerleaders or assistant,” Young said. “And then they found out, people was blaming us like it was our fault she got fired.”

Nick Young says a Wizards cheerleader got fired after sleeping with him and Andray Blatche (🎥 @djvlad | h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/93WN9Zp7BY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 28, 2022

It seems that Nick Young doesn’t believe that it was his fault that the cheerleader got fired. This is despite the fact that he was the player she was having an illicit affair with. Young also stated that he knew it was an “NBA rule” not to get involved with cheerleaders.

This actually isn’t surprising considering Young’s reputation. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Swaggy P made headlines after it was revealed that he cheated with then-fiance Iggy Azalea. Young obviously wasn’t the most faithful boyfriend out there, and he had a tendency to enjoy the perks of his stardom. This recent revelation is a clear testament to this fact.