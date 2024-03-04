The Miami Dolphins showcased an impressive performance in the 2023 season. It culminated in an 11-6 record and a long-awaited playoff appearance. That marked a significant stride since 2020. Nonetheless, their postseason journey concluded in the Wild Card Round. It left fans and analysts pondering missed opportunities. As the 2024 offseason looms, the Dolphins stand at a pivotal juncture. They have the prime opportunity to make a decisive move that could elevate their status. This analysis delves into the optimal NFL trade the Dolphins should pursue in the forthcoming offseason: the acquisition of Buffalo Bills' tight end, Dawson Knox.
The Dolphins' 2023 Season
Under the steady leadership of head coach Mike McDaniel for the second consecutive year, the Dolphins clinched a coveted postseason berth. The team demonstrated significant improvement from the previous seasons. Notably, the relative durability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was instrumental. He delivered his most impressive performance yet in his fourth year. He also contributed substantially to wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pursuit of the elusive 2,000-yard milestone, albeit falling short. With expectations high for another playoff contention next season, comprehensive offseason preparations under McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier are imperative.
The Dolphins' Offseason Outlook
The Dolphins confront a formidable challenge in managing their 2024 salary cap. They have minimal rollover from the prior season and an anticipated surplus of over $40 million beyond the cap. Of course, this constrains their flexibility in free agency. This fiscal predicament complicates efforts to retain key players and identify suitable trade partners.
Notably, several pivotal contributors are poised to enter free agency. These include standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Eli Apple, among others. This development surely raises concerns about potential ramifications for Miami's defense. Particularly worrisome is the strain on the front seven, exacerbated by the departure of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Miami's defensive strategies heavily rely on intricate coverages and a nimble defensive front. This heightens the risk of defensive vulnerabilities in the absence of consistent pressure or run containment.
Additionally, the Dolphins face the prospect of losing valuable depth in the offensive line. They have impending free agents like Connor Williams, Jonotthan Harrison, and Kendall Lamm. Securing Wilkins's services emerges as a paramount priority. This underscores the importance of retaining key personnel to sustain continuity. Nonetheless, accomplishing these objectives necessitates astute financial maneuvering by Grier.
Here we will look at the perfect trade that the Miami Dolphins must complete during this year's 2024 NFL offseason.
Trade for Dawson Knox
Dolphins get: TE Dawson Knox and QB Kyle Allen
Bills get: a future late-round draft pick and QB Skylar Thompson
In the upcoming offseason, the Miami Dolphins have the opportunity to bolster their roster with the acquisition of tight end Dawson Knox from the Bills. The proposed trade would see the Dolphins receiving Knox along with quarterback Kyle Allen. Meanwhile, the Bills would obtain a future late-round draft pick and quarterback Skylar Thompson in return.
Knox is an enticing option within the division. He could significantly enhance Miami's offensive capabilities. Despite sharing playing time with Dalton Kincaid in Buffalo, Knox's potential impact remains considerable. However, the Bills will likely increase Kincaid's role in his second season. As such, Knox's production might see a decline. Although he may not reclaim his position as the primary tight end, Knox's value, particularly in the postseason, remains evident.
Recall that Miami's offense lacked consistent potency from the tight end position last year. Knox's arrival could be transformative. While not necessarily a high-volume receiver, Knox's effectiveness in the red zone could prove invaluable for the Dolphins.
Admittedly, concerns arise regarding Knox's substantial $14.3 million salary cap hit for 2024 according to Spotrac. However, Miami could mitigate this issue by restructuring existing contracts to ensure compliance with salary cap regulations.
Makes Sense?
The Miami Dolphins stand to gain a significant advantage by acquiring Dawson Knox through a trade. As we said, the Dolphins could offer a mid-round draft pick and consider a potential exchange of backup quarterbacks. On the flip side, the Bills are reportedly in search of a new backup quarterback, and the Dolphins possess viable options, including Skylar Thompson. This proposed exchange would prove mutually beneficial: the Dolphins secure a talented tight end while the Bills acquire a backup quarterback to vie with Shane Buechele.
Such a trade not only fortifies the Dolphins' offensive lineup but also injects much-needed dynamism into their passing game. Tua Tagovailoa, the team's starting quarterback, has encountered challenges in maintaining passing game consistency. Integrating a dependable tight end like Knox could alleviate some of the strain.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, the potential trade for Dawson Knox represents a pivotal opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to enhance their offensive prowess. It could also address critical deficiencies in their passing game. In doing so, the Dolphins can solidify their roster while accommodating the Bills' needs. Knox's arrival could usher in a new era of offensive effectiveness for Miami, providing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with a reliable target and injecting versatility into their game plan. As the offseason unfolds, the Dolphins find themselves at a crossroads, poised to make the transformative move that could redefine their trajectory in the competitive landscape of the NFL. With strategic foresight and calculated decision-making, the Dolphins have the potential to emerge as formidable contenders in the upcoming season and beyond.