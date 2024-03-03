Mom knows best — when it comes to taking down trolls. That was perfectly displayed by the mother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when a classless internet troll retweeted Diane Tagovailoa’s post and added a caption that read: “Worst qb ive seen in my life.”
Diane was not going to let that one go by without hitting back, so she replied to the troll’s post with a savage burn: “Your mom must be proud 🤙🏽.”
As an NFL player, especially as a quarterback, Tua will always be a target for people who don’t have better things to do in life. He has probably heard and seen all kinds of nasty remarks from people trying to get under his skin. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Tua from reaching his dreams of becoming an NFL player. He was selected fifth overall at the 2020 NFL Draft by Miami.
Although playoff success has continued to evade the Dolphins with Tua under center, it can’t be denied that he is a key component of Miami, which is widely viewed as one of the most electric offensive teams in the entire NFL. In the 2023 NFL season, Tua and the Dolphins finished the regular season with an 11-6 record and third overall with an average of 27.9 points per game. They also were third with 393.7 total yards per outing. That season, Tua also earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his pro career. Better things could be coming for the Dolphins in 2024, as they look to build on the relative success they had in 2023.