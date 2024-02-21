Tyreek is a big fan of Jaylen Waddle (and Tua).

The Miami Dolphins fumbled away an AFC East title and had the unfortunate honor of losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the coldest games in NFL history to end their season.

Despite the late-season woes, which included a collapse against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 before an embarrassing blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens and a loss at home to the Buffalo Bills in a game that would have clinched the division and a home playoff game, star Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill hit back at any trade rumors involving fellow Miami wideout Jaylen Waddle.

“My boy waddle is the future, he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous,” Hill said. “Him and Tua (Tagovailoa) was special before me and will be special after I leave.”

My boy waddle is the future , he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2024

Dolphins searching for answers

Waddle, who the Dolphins drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2021, caught 72 passes for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023. In each of his three NFL seasons, he has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark despite missing three games this season due to injury. His best season was in 2022, when he caught 75 balls for 1,356 yards, and 8 touchdowns. His 18.1 yard-per-catch average was the highest in the NFL.

Despite Hill publicly advocating for Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins may still try to make a few moves in the offseason, especially with how the last two seasons have ended in disappointment.

In 2022, Miami began the season 8-3 and appeared to be in contention for the first seed in the AFC. However, the Dolphins lost their next five games and only won their final game of the season to finish 9-8 and sneak into the playoffs due to a tiebreaker. In the postseason, the Bills defeated the Dolphins, who played without Tagovailoa, 34-31.

With this latest postseason loss to Kansas City, the Dolphins have now gone more than 23 years without a playoff victory. The franchise's last playoff win was a 23-17 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.

Hill has been anything but a problem in his two seasons in Miami, as he has caught 238 passes for more than 3,500 yards and 20 touchdowns as a Dolphin. Tagovailoa, on the other hand, has received immense criticism despite having one of, if not the best season of his four-year career. He threw for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns while being named to his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

Tagovailoa endured multiple suspected concussions during the 2022 season, which kept him out of four regular-season games and the Dolphins' lone postseason contest. And in his first career playoff game against the Chiefs, Tagovailoa failed to adapt to the harsh weather; he completed just over half of his 39 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The team exercised his fifth-year option for 2024, meaning he has a $23.2 salary and cap hit before becoming a free agent in 2025 if the Dolphins do not choose to extend him.\