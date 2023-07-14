The Los Angeles Chargers and their fans know Philip Rivers' exploits both on and off the field quite well. Rivers, the record-setting retired NFL quarterback who once set a record for best in-game completion percentage, is known for his small army of children.

Now that Justin Herbert has taken the reigns at quarterback for the Chargers, the race is on to see if he can break Rivers' records. Herbert's forthcoming big money contract received an interesting prediction recently. The star QB predicted a big season for a holdover in the passing game.

Even as Herbert threatens to challenge and perhaps even surpass Rivers' many franchise records and memorable performances, Rivers is not forgotten.

Recently, the former NC State Wolfpack member and Chargers legend offered a determined two-word response when asked to stop at ten children. Rivers and his wife Tiffany's family size has been a rampant topic in sports media.

When #PhilipRivers and his wife told me they were expecting #10 last month, I said that had to be it since his family 12 seater Sprinter van was now full. He replied "not necessarily" as he has plenty of room since the big kids drive on their own. 🤣 https://t.co/YSL5Uhn50m — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) July 14, 2023

Rivers retired from football in 2021 after 17 NFL seasons. The couple is expecting a boy this upcoming fall, Rivers said at a 7-on-7 event according to AL.com.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers said. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

The couple currently has seven girls and two boys in their family.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double digits – or I should we didn’t decide it. God decided,” he said.

A name has not been chosen yet, but there are plenty of options.

“We are still kind of figuring that out,” he said. “We have plenty of opinions. That is what we’ve got right now.”

The biggest piece of positive news according to Rivers has been the reactions of the forthcoming bundle of joy's siblings, he said.

“I think what tells the story for us is the reaction of the other children, and how excited they are,” he said. “They are fired up.”

The current Chargers' depth chart lists Herbert as the starter at QB with familiar faces around him in the backfield.