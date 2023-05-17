The Los Angeles Chargers roster is pretty much set heading into the dog days of the NFL offseason following the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when Chargers training camp kicks off, the bones of the team are solid right now. Here we are going to look at the updated Chargers depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The draft arrived, then departed. Right now, the Chargers’ 2023 roster retooling is mostly done. Seven players were chosen, and 18 college free agents were signed over the weekend. Now, the Chargers’ roster stands at 88 players. That’s just two shy of the maximum limit.

Coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco tackled some of the Chargers’ needs during the draft. However, there are still gaps to fill. Recall that last season, they made significant moves after the draft. In fact, they secured three valuable contributors: edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, slot corner Bryce Callahan, and defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

Now let’s look at the updated Los Angeles Chargers depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

Running Back: Austin Ekeler

Wide Receiver 1: Keenan Allen

Wide Receiver 2: Mike Williams

Tight End: Gerald Everett

Wide Receiver 3: Quentin Johnston

Left Tackle: Rashawn Slater

Left Guard: Jamaree Salyer

Center: Corey Linsley

Right Guard: Zion Johnson

Right Tackle: Trey Pipkins III

There is no doubt that Justin Herbert remains the undisputed starter of the Chargers. Meanwhile, Easton Stick inked a one-year deal in March and the Chargers scooped up Max Duggan from TCU in the seventh round of the draft. Stick, a Chargers veteran entering his fifth season, will assume the role of Herbert’s backup during training camp. Duggan, instrumental in leading the Horned Frogs to the 2022 national title game, impressed Staley with his winning spirit and abundant qualities. Staley expressed confidence in Duggan’s potential, highlighting his remarkable intangibles.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert continues to do Justin Herbert things. He broke his own franchise record for for most completions (477) and attempts (699) in a season.

The Chargers also opted not to select a running back in the draft, signaling their assurance in resolving with Austin Ekeler before the season commences. Earlier this offseason, the Chargers permitted him to explore trade possibilities. Still, Telesco revealed no interest in Ekeler during the draft. He seeks a lucrative long-term extension. Barring any significant league-wide changes, such as a running back injury, it seems unlikely that Ekeler will be traded or receive the desired extension.

Quentin Johnston, a standout companion of Duggan’s at TCU, emerges as the Chargers’ prime acquisition in their receiver room. Standing tall at 6’3 and weighing 212 pounds, Johnston brings an explosive spark to the team’s passing game. Initially, Davis will take charge as the primary returner for both kicks and punts, his blazing 4.36 speed adding an additional dimension as the fifth receiver. Undrafted free agent Terrell Bynum (USC) further bolsters the Chargers’ receiver corps, now deeper and more explosive under Staley’s tenure.

Among the other gaps to fill, the Chargers would benefit from targeting a blocking tight end. That’s a clear area of need. Failure to address the run-blocking aspect at the position places heavy reliance on McKitty’s potential rebound and Parham’s sustained fitness. That’s a matter of concern given McKitty’s struggles in the previous season.

Defense

Defensive End: Morgan Fox

Defensive End: Sebastian Joseph-Day

Weak-side Linebacker: Joey Bosa

Inside Linebacker: Eric Kendricks

Inside Linebacker: Kenneth Murray Jr.

Strong-side Linebacker: Khalil Mack

Defensive Tackle: Austin Johnson

Cornerback 1: JC Jackson

Cornerback 2: Asante Samuel Jr.

Strong Safety: Derwin James Jr.

Free Safety: Alohi Gilman

The Chargers addressed depth needs by adding Scott Matlock in the sixth round. He is praised for his tenacity and style. Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia are recovering from significant knee injuries, influencing the unit’s potential. Meanwhile, they have a couple of undrafted free agents (Jerrod Clark and Terrance Lang) who fit Staley’s mold of big, tall, long, and resilient players.

Tuli Tuipulotu, the Chargers’ second-round pick, brings a different skill set as the third edge rusher behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Tuipulotu offers size, power, and versatility. Chris Rumph’s role as the fourth edge rusher aligns better with his strengths.

In a departure from previous drafts, Staley did not select a defensive back this time but emphasized the team’s previous investments in the secondary. However, the secondary lacks depth. Keep in mind JC Jackson’s recovery from a torn patellar tendon is uncertain and Asante Samuel’s limitations against the run.

Special Teams

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Holder: JK Scott

Long-snapper: Josh Harris

Punter: JK Scott

Punt return: Derius Davis

Kick return: Joshua Kelley

Cam Dicker and Dustin Hopkins are set to engage in a competitive battle for the starting kicker position during training camp. Meanwhile, the selection of Derius Davis in the fourth round addresses a crucial requirement following DeAndre Carter’s departure for the Raiders. Davis brings valuable skills as he amassed an impressive six return touchdowns in college, with five of them achieved through punt returns. Telesco praised Davis’ exceptional vision, instincts, acceleration, and remarkable home-run speed.