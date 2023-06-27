Los Angeles Chargers' biggest goal this offseason is to put reliable options around Justin Herbert. The quarterback is a superstar but the supporting pieces around have to be better in order for the team to contend for the Super Bowl. One under-the-radar skill player who could be a breakout player around Herbert is a holdover: Donald Parham Jr.

After drafting Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft, Los Angeles is eager to make the offense more dynamic for Hebert. Parham is looking to do his part and has been a standout at Chargers practices so far, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. The 6-foot-8 tight end adds a fantastic height wrinkle to LA's offense. Herbert is liking what he sees so far.

“He moves so well for his height,” Herbert said of the Chargers tight end, via ESPN. “He's been able to make plays over the past couple of years. It's always a bonus for your team when he's out on the field. His catch radius is huge.”

Parham suffered a brutal concussion last season, which played a huge part in limiting him to only six games. He improved his catch percentage to 83.3 percent and his reception yards per game to 21.7, which would have given him career highs in other counting stats had he been able to play more games. Don’t expect him to be a star all of a sudden but what he could be is a consistent receiving threat with some potential for explosive plays.

New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has frequently used tight ends as pass catchers in his offense with the Dallas Cowboys. Now with the Chargers, he could be a decently productive piece of their offense, similar to what Dalton Schultz was. Johnston, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and Austin Ekeler and will be the main pass catchers but having an option like Parham would give Herbert a safety valve.

Parham re-signed with Los Angeles on a two-year deal this offseason, keeping him in town and allowing him to keep growing with the team. While he's not exactly the next Antonio Gates, he could be a very good option for the Chargers at the tight end spot.