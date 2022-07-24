The Philadelphia Phillies are having a rough second half of the season. After losing star hitter Bryce Harper to an unfortunate injury, the team has started slipping down the standings. One of the culprits for this slide is one of their big acquisitions in the offseason, Nick Castellanos.

The frustration between Nick Castellanos and Phillies fans eventually boiled over during their Saturday night loss to the Chicago Cubs. After another hitless outing from the outfielder, the merciless Philadelphia crowd started to boo the outfielder. After the game, reporter Jim Salisbury asked Castellanos about the crowd reaction. What followed was a heated exchange between the two men over what the outfielder claims is a “stupid” question. (via Jamie Apody)

Things got a bit contentious in the #Phillies clubhouse tonight during and after Nick Castellanos' media availability and our @6abc cameras were there. Thoughts on this exchange? pic.twitter.com/DcqmbIpz2e — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) July 24, 2022

The Phillies signed Castellanos to massive contract this offseason after an incredible season with the Reds. He batted over .300 last year with over 160 hits and 34 home runs. The hope was that the All-Star outfielder could provide a much-needed boost on offense alongside Bryce Harper.

Unfortunately, Castellanos has failed to deliver on the hype surrounding him in 2022. He’s been hitting at an abysmal rate this season, ranking among the worst players in his position. That sudden and sharp decline is the reason why the ever-vocal Phillies faithful turned on him in the middle of the season.

With Harper being out for the season at this point, the Phillies’ season is essentially over. The only saving grace for Castellanos at this point is if he magically regains his touch from the batter’s box. If he doesn’t, then he’ll be in for a brutal time with the Philly fanbase.