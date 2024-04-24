It is the end of a four-game series as the Philadelphia Phillies face off with the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Reds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Phillies took game one of the series, beating the Reds 7-0. It started with a Bryson Stott sacrifice fly in the second to give the Phillies the lead. Ranger Suarez went seven innings giving up just two hits, on the way to a Phillies win. Game two of the series went the other way though. The Phillies did have a 1-0 lead off an Alec Bohm single in the first, but Christian Encarnacion-Strand would tie the game in the bottom of the inning on a double. He would give the Reds the lead in the third, singling to left to score a run, and then scoring himself. He would score again on an Elly De La Cruz home run and the Reds would win 8-1.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Phillies-Reds Odds
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+116)
Moneyline: -146
Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-140)
Moneyline: +124
Over: 8 (-105)
Under: 8 (-115)
How to Watch Phillies vs. Reds
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 PM PT
TV: NBC10/BSOH/ESPN+
fuboTV
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the April 24th game with the Reds.
The Phillies are 14th in runs scored this year,r while sitting 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Trea Turner has been great this year. He is hitting .327 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage. He has stolen five bases and scored 17 runs this year. Turner has eight doubles and two home runs, leading to nine RBIs. Aleco Bohm leads the team in RBIs this year. He has three home runs and seven doubles, plus a triple, on his way to 19 RBIs. He is hitting .305 on the year with a .400 on-base percentage, leading to 11 runs scored.
Kyle Schwarber leads the team in home runs this year. He is hitting just .200 this year, but getting on base at a .315 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and 12 RBIs, while he has 17 runs scored this year. Brandon Marsh is also hitting well. Marsh is hitting .275 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage.e He has a double, a triple, and five home runs, leading to 13 RBIs. Further, he has scored eight runs.
The Phillies are seventh in earned run average, fourth in WHIP, and second in opponent batting average. Zach Wheeler is expected to be on the mind in this one. He is 1-3 on the year with a 2.30 ERA and a .89 WHIP. In the first four starts of the year, Wheller had 11 runs in 24 overs, as the Phillies lost all four games. Last time out, against the White Sox, he gave up just one hit in 7.1 innings of work.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All statistics are before the April 24th game with the Phillies.
The Reds are eighth in runs scored this year while sitting 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging percentage. Elly De La Cruz has been solid this year. HE is hitting .295 on the year with a .402 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and seven home runs this year. It has led to 17 RBIs and 22 runs scored this year. Spencer Steer has also been great this year. He is hitting .277 with a .388 on-base percentage. He has six doubles, a triple, and three home runs. This has led to 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Jake Fraley is hitting great this year. He is hitting .362 on the year with a .423 on-base percentage. Fraley has played in just 16 games this year but has scored 13 times while driving in four runs. He has missed some recent games but is expected to be an option for the line p in this one. There are also signs of Christian Encarnacion-Strand turning things around. He is hitting just .216 on the year with two home runs and 16 RBIS, but he has been hitting better as of late.
the Reds are 12th in team ERA while sitting 17th in WHIP and 12th in opponent batting average. Nick Martinez is expected to be on the hill for the Reds. He is 0-0 on the year with a 4.76 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Last time out, he gave up just two hits, while he struck out two over three innings.
Final Phillies-Reds Prediction & Pick
The Reds have scored more runs this year, but the Phillies are hitting better. Philly's pitching has been better overall, but Nick Martinez has been the better pitcher. The Phillies could find themselves down early in this game, with Wheeler on the mound. Still, this should be a tight game because Nick Martinez will not pitch deep into the game. The best play in this one will be on the total. Take the over.
Final Phillies-Reds Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-105)