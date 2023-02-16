Trea Turner’s tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies is quickly approaching. MLB teams gearing up for Spring Training means, among many other things, that the 29-year-old All-Star is preparing to join his new team on the field and help them get back to the World Series.

Already, it’s clear that Turner is fitting right in. During batting practice in Clearwater, Florida, a Turner foul ball hit a car. The players and coaches around joked at the new Philadelphia All-Star, poking fun at the massive contract he signed with the team.

“I’ve got $30 million reasons why he’ll pay for that” 😂 “He can afford it” 😂 Trea Turner’s first BP on the first day for pitchers and catchers, hits a car with a foul ball. The Phillies let the new $300 million man have it! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C4xL2TPGyh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 16, 2023

“I’ve got 30 million reasons why he’ll pay for that!” someone shouted, referring to Trea Turner’s 2023 salary (which technically is only $27 million). The star infielder got paid handsomely to join what should be a new title contender.

Turner is teaming up with Bryce Harper, his former teammate with the Washington Nationals, to help the Phillies take home their first World Series title since 2008. His speed and hitting abilities will be key, as will his experience playing the shortstop position at a high level. He was named an All-Star in each of the last two seasons and led all of MLB in batting average and hits in 2021. That season, he also led the National League in stolen bases.

Phillies owner John Middleton and former manager Charlie Manuel, who led the team to the 2008 championship, were around to catch some of Turner’s batting practice. They are surely hopeful that Turner can help make the Phillies a regular playoff participant and title contender again.