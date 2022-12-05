By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies are signing superstar shortstop Trea Turner to a massive deal in MLB free agency. According to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, Turner and the Phillies are in agreement on an 11-year, $300 million deal which includes a full no-trade clause.

It’s a massive deal for Turner who is now locked in with the Phillies through the 2033 MLB season and will collect an average annual value of $27.2 million.

It’s an incredibly long contract for Turner, who is already 29 years old. By the end of his contract with the Phillies, Turner will be over 40 years old.

Clearly, the Phillies are banking on finding some success during the early part of Turner’s contract. After losing in the World Series to the Houston Astros, the Phillies may have found the piece they need to put themselves over the top. Turner will provide quality defense and an array of offensive skills that is practically unmatched among MLB shortstops.

In 2022 for the Dodgers, Turner slashed .298/.343/.466 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, 101 runs, and 27 stolen bases. He made his second consecutive All-Star Game before cashing in with the massive $300 million deal.

Turner will come in just behind Bryce Harper in terms of salary for the 2023 MLB season. Harper is due to pocket $27.5 million in 2023 while Turner’s AAV is $27.2 million. They’re just ahead of Zack Wheeler and JT Realmuto who make $24.5 million and $23.87 million, respectively. Both Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber make $20 million annually.

The Phillies will surely have one of baseball’s highest payrolls next year after the addition of Trea Turner, but he’ll be well-worth his price tag if he can help deliver a championship to Philadelphia.