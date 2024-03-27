The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road as they face the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.
It is a battle of two of the younger teams in the National League. The Pirates had signs of being solid last year. They were in first for a large chunk of the season in the NL Central and would be in line for a Wils Card spot for part of the year as well. They would still finish the year 76-86 on the year, missing the playoffs. The Pirates look to make it back to the playoffs for the first time in 2015. First step, they need a winning season, which they have not had since 2-15 as well.
Meanwhile, the Marlins were expected to be just above the Nationals in the NL East and struggle in 2023. They made the playoffs last year after going 84-78 and earning a wild card spot. While that was a third palce finish in the Division and they were swept out of the playoffs it was a big step forward for the Marlins. Now, they will attempt to do something they have never done in franchise history. The Marlins have made the playoffs just four times in franchise history, but never made it in back-to-back years.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Marlins Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline: +116
Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline: -134
Over: 7.5 (-105)
Under: 7.5 (-115)
How to Watch Pirates vs. Marlins
Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT
TV: SNP/BSFL/MLB.TV
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates have a solid lineup starting with Oneil Cruz. Cruz played in just nine games last year, due to injury, but showed a solid 2022. He hit .233 in 2022 with a .294 OBP and a .744 OPBS. He also hit 17 home runs and 54 RBIs. With Cruz back in the lineup, he is a solid lead-off man for the Pirates. The middle of the lineup features two solid outfielders, Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski. Reynolds hit .263 last year with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs. Suwinski is also coming in off a solid year. He hit .224 with 26 home runs and 74 RBIs in 2023. the Pirates also bring back Ke'Bryan Hayes to anchor the middle of the order. Hayes is coming off a uyear in which he hit .271 and had 15 home runs and 61 RBIS.
The Pirates also made some solid offensive moves in the offseason. First, they brought Rowdy Telleze. He has shown some power in the past, hitting 35 home runs in 2022, while also hitting 13 in 105 games last year. The Pirates also signed former Gold Glover Michael A. Taylor. Taylor is coming off. a solid year at the game, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51. Both are some of the best numbers of his career.
It will be Mitch Keller on the mound for the Pirates in this one. He was 13-9 last year with a 4.21 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. Keller was also tenth in the majors with 210 strikeouts last year. He only faced the Marlins once last year, but he went seven innings and gave up just one run in that game.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
For the Marlins, it has to start with losses and gains. While Jorge Solar is gone from the middle of the order, they added Tim Anderson to start the lineup. Anderson is a great combination of hitting ability, power, and speed. Last year, the power was not there though. He has just one home run and drove in just 25 runs. He did steal 13 bases though. If Anderson can anchor the top part of the lineup up though, it will be a major gain for the Marlins. The Marlins still have two mid-season additions from last year too. Jake Burger has not been great in spring training but has shown some power. He is hitting just .196 in the spring. but he has two home runs and two doubles so far in the spring. Josh Bell is hitting just .195 in the spring, but he has a home run and five RBIs so far in the spring.
Further, Luis Arraez is back. He spent most of the year hitting over .400. Arraez is hitting great in the spring so far as well. He has hit .386 in the spring so far while driving in four and scoring six. Bryan De La Cruz is driving in runs in droves as well. He is hitting .279 this spring, but he has driven in eight runs in the spring so far. Further, the Marlins are hoping to have a healthy Jazz Chisholm this year. He has already played in 15 games in the spring hitting .316 and driving in eight with three home runs.
It will be Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Marlins in this one. He was 10-10 last year with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.22 Whip. Further, he was 12th in the majors with 208 strikeouts last year. Lzardo was great at home last year, something he will look to continue in this game.
Final Pirates-Marlins Prediction & Pick
This game is going to come down to the start from Mitch Keller. If he can get strikeouts, he will win. The Marlins lineup has a lot of power, but it is also strike-out prone. If Keller comes out and throws strike out, this will be a tight game early, and one that the Priate can win. If he looks more like he did at the end of the year, the Marlins will win. The Pirates did add new parts to this lineup, started hot last year, and have a quality pitcher going in this one. Expect him to do wonderfully and get the win.
Final Pirates-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (+116)