The Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Pirates-Phillies prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pirates have had a great start to the 2024 season. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going as they continue their series against the Phillies. It was not a good start for them, as they lost on Thursday. Therefore, they hope the rest of the series turns out better.
The Phillies have been uneven to start the 2024 season. Ultimately, they look for more consistency. After winning 5-1 on Thursday, the Phillies look to maintain the success throughout the rest of the series.
The teams split the season series last year. However, the Phillies took 2 of 3 games. Their goal is to take 3 of 4 games in this series. Significantly, they have already started off well and now look to maintain it with strong pitching.
The Pirates also hope to counter with strong pitching by sending Marco Gonzales on the mound. So far, he is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA. In his last outing, Gonzales pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out four in a no-decision against the Baltimore Orioles. Overall, he is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in one start against the Phillies.
The Phillies hope they get a good outing from Spencer Turnbill. Currently, he is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Turnbill turned six scoreless innings while allowing two hits while striking out six in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals. Substantially, he is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA over three starts against the Pirates.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Pirates-Phillies Odds
Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline: +126
Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pirates vs. Phillies
Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Pirates have had a solid offense to start the season. However, they managed just one run on Thursday. Look for the Pirates to try to rectify their issues in this one and replicate what they did on Friday, instead. Moreover, the talent on this team is capable of doing anything.
Bryan Reynolds is struggling to hit the ball consistently. Regardless, he still leads the team in RBIs. Ke'Bryan Hayes is getting on base and scoring a lot of runs early in the season to propel the Pirates. Now, he is looking to drive more runners home. Connor Joe is doing all the right things at the plate. Significantly, he is patient, and he also draws walks, which is important in the current ERA, where everyone swings at everything. Rowdy Tellez is still looking for the power he had in Milwaukee. Additionally, he is also looking to cut down on strikeouts.
The Pirates will cover the spread if their lineup can generate big innings. Then, they need Gonzales to have another good outing.
Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Phillies will need to replicate what they did on Thursday when they managed five runs. However, it is easy to forget that the offense was stumbling early in that game and that slumps need to be avoided.
Kyle Schwarber still is not a good hitter for average. Because of this, he needs more power. The Phillies could tolerate a low batting average if he can hit 46 home runs again. Otherwise, he is just a struggling leadoff hitter. Trea Turner is starting to turn things around after a slow start. Now, he must maintain his focus and keep getting better. Bryce Harper is still one of the best players in baseball. Ultimately, he must find a way to drive more runners across the plate. J.T. Realmuto is playing his role well as a good hitting catcher while also being a great defensive backstop. Overall, he is doing his part in the lineup while also playing strong to control the action while on defense.
The Phillies will cover the spread if the lineup can get things going early. Next, they need Turnbill to find a way to get around this lineup and avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.
Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick
The Pirates appear to be a better team this season. However, it's significant to understand that it is still early in the season, and the Pirates might struggle against the Phillies. This seems like a good pitching matchup on paper. Also, consider that the teams combined for six runs on Thursday. If these teams played later in the season, it might be a more explosive offensive game. But for now, the runs may come at a premium. Take the under to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Pirates-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Under: 8.5 (-110)