The Detroit Pistons are hoping for a preseason win against the Oklahoma City Thunder this evening. The Thunder hosted Detroit in America's Heartland as the Pistons released the official injury report for both teams on its Twitter account.

Heading into the game, Pistons fans and analysts alike were buzzing about the amazing fit of Ausar Thompson in Detroit's starting lineup. Detroit's likely Opening Night starting lineup was revealed by coach Monty Williams.

Unfortunately for Pistons fans, at least two players listed by Coach Williams as likely starters were not active on Thursday night due to injury, including offensive stars Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic.

The two versatile and explosive small forwards were both listed on an injury report revealed by Mike Curtis of The Detroit News prior to the game. In total, five Pistons players were listed as “out” for the team's preseason tilt with the Thunder.

Not in Montreal tonight, but I'll be following from the couch. The following #Pistons are out due to injury: Cade Cunningham (left quad tendinitis)

Jalen Duren (right ankle sprain)

Morris (lower back spasms)

Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf sprain)

Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain) — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) October 12, 2023

“It's funny how all these guys are injured after preseason camp and one game,” said one commenter in response to the report. “I want to see some MRIs,” he added.

Last season the Pistons won just 17 games under then-head coach Dwane Casey, who is now a member of the Pistons' front office. The Pistons' record was ten games worse than the next-worst Eastern Conference team, the Charlotte Hornets, who compiled 27 wins over the course of their NBA season in 2022-2023.

The Pistons came into Thursday night's game with an 0-1 preseason record while the Thunder were 1-0 as the two teams battled back-and-forth in the first quarter.

Detroit and Coach Williams' team have been keeping an eye on one performance-related concern the team has heading into Opening Night against the Heat in Miami this Halloween. Official word was not given on the long-term status of the five players injured.