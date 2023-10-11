The Detroit Pistons won less than 20 games last season and are in line for another season without a playoffs according to many prognosticators. While some feel the Pistons are poised to take the next step forward in their evolution this season under new coach Monty Williams, others aren't so sure.

The Pistons' over/under total for the season has been set below 30 wins, a paltry set of expectations for a team that has a colorful history of success over the course of its many decades as a pro franchise. With Williams at the helm of the Pistons' ship, the team is expecting big things from its young players including Cade Cunningham and another recent first round pick that could defy and surpass expectations in 2023-2024.

Detroit is hoping for the best as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat on the road to open the regular season.

Recently the Pistons' starting lineup was guesstimated by a Detroit Pistons beat writer named James Edwards III. According to Edwards III, Williams let it slip that Bojan Bogdanovic is the expected starter at the small forward position, which may be all Pistons fans need to know their likely starting lineup on opening night.

So the starters would’ve been Cade Cunningham

Ausar Thompson

Bojan Bogdanovic

Isaiah Stewart

Jalen Duren ? https://t.co/bEN5EOfQNN — nick (@nsitto2) October 10, 2023

“Love Stew but big bro gotta come off the bench,” one fan said about the team's starting lineup.

Another commented on the lack of Jaden Ivey on the starting lineup, which seems implausible considering his immense talent.

Ivey's defense was singled out as a possible reason for his banishment to the bench recently as Cunningham assumed the ball handling duties for Williams' team, according to reporter Mike Curtis.

As the season draws closer with each passing minute, it's becoming increasingly likely that the Pistons may go with a big lineup featuring Cunningham as a point forward of sorts with Bogdanovic providing shooting on the wing. The Pistons have also been impressed with the preseason play of Killian Hayes, a former first round pick whose career was in doubt with Williams' team.

Williams, who came over from the Western Conference this offseason, shared his thoughts on the team's defense with many assuming he was referring to Ivey at the time.