The Detroit Pistons won just 17 games last season and figure to improve by leaps and bounds under new head coach Monty Williams. For Detroit to take the next step, it's going to take a team effort.

The Pistons came out of the gates last season like a promising young team only to finish the year with a roster befitting of a G-League team.

This year, the play of Isaiah Stewart looms large. Stewart is as tough as they come in today's National Basketball Association. He once went after LeBron James with a ferocity not seen since the original Bad Boy Pistons and the 2004-2005 ‘Goin' to Work' Pistons.

Stewart's toughness and willingness to stand up for himself are appreciated greatly within the Detroit Pistons organization, just part of the reason why he is a projected starter in 2023-2024 for Williams's team.

Despite his mindset and talent, Stewart remains the one Pistons player most in danger of losing his starting job this season.

Recently Williams revealed what may be the preliminary five-man starting lineup for opening night in Miami against the Heat on Halloween, and Stewart was one of five likely starters named.

Stewart's Threes Shooting a Plus (and a Concern)

In 2022-2023, Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game over the duration of 50 games. He shot 32.7% from three-point land, which helps to add the threat of the long-range shot to his game. Unfortunately for Pistons fans, Stewart is still lacking in the efficiency department.

In preseason game number one, Stewart made just one-of-six three point shots from the field. It's still incredibly early, but this is an area Stewart would do well to focus on as the Oct. 25 opener draws near.

Stewart has shown the ability to get hot from downtown in a hurry, as evidenced by his performance against the Charlotte Hornets last season on December 14.

The multi-talented big man knocked down 8-of-10 shots including 2-of-3 three-pointers in the Pistons' 141-134 win.

One of the more fun Isaiah Stewart games from last season pic.twitter.com/Xwc5QMEaA0 — Keith Black Trudeau (@Charlottean28) July 15, 2023

Was this a footnote, or an ominous sign of things to come for the talented (but enigmatic at times) Pistons center/power forward?

Time will tell, but one things' for sure: added efficiency from Stewart will help him tremendously and help the Pistons franchise in the long run.

On the other side of the coin, continued inefficiency from long range could lead Williams to experiment more with talented young players like James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley III in his lineups.

Stewart Adds Strength to Deep Pistons Frontcourt

Stewart has the size, toughness and willingness to mix it up with opposing team's enforcers and to keep them off of Detroit's star. This could help Cade Cunningham, Wiseman, Duren and the other Pistons' forwards and centers thrive in 2023-2024.

The question now is whether or not Stewart can last a full season. For now, the mere sight of having him out on the court during preseason is a welcome one for Pistons fans.

The goal is to continue to improve prior to the Pistons' first road test of the season vs. a Miami Heat team that is loaded at the center and forward positions with players like Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and exciting rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Stewart has the talent to bother and at times get the best of any opposing forward in the league. Now it's up to him to find the consistency and efficiency needed for a Pistons team bereft of veteran players heading into a key season for an all-time great franchise.