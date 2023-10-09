The 2023 NBA Draft class has a chance to be special. Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are all going to have impactful rookie seasons, Amen Thompson has a chance to fill a lot of gaps for the Houston Rockets, and Ausar Thompson could just be the wild card of this rookie class for the Detroit Pistons.

Selected one spot after his twin brother Amen at fifth overall a handful of months ago, Ausar enters the league as a young, dynamic talent that the Pistons are exceptionally high on. You can't teach athleticism and length, which is why Thompson emerged as one of the better prospects throughout the pre-draft process and the top option for Detroit in the draft.

Under the leadership of general manager Troy Weaver, the Pistons' front office has had a clear vision over the last few years: build through the draft and utilize their youth.

So far, the Pistons have done a fantastic job of assembling young talent on their roster, players that they believe can usher in a new era of success. Not only is this the reason why they drafted Thompson as high as they did, but it is also the reason why they brought in an experienced head coach like Monty Williams during the offseason, someone who can truly help this team mature.

The stage is set for Detroit to take a massive step forward during the 2023-24 season. Cade Cunningham's return from injury will obviously have a great impact, yet Thompson is still that one player everyone is keeping an eye on regarding this roster in the preseason. Listed as a guard, Ausar can really play anywhere on the floor for the Pistons and he may just be the two-way presence they have been lacking on the wing.

Could Thompson wind up starting on opening night for this organization?

Ausar Thompson's preseason debut

In Las Vegas for NBA Summer League just a few months ago, Thompson put on a show. He showcased his scoring abilities, as well as the impact he could make as a lead facilitator and defender. As far as standing out goes, Thompson proved to be one of the best overall talents in Summer League.

Having time to get acquainted with his new teammates and learn the Pistons' system, the 20-year-old made his preseason debut on Sunday, October 8. A surprise to many, Thompson ended up starting in this game over second-year guard Jaden Ivey. Perhaps the Pistons just wanted to see what the youngster could contribute in this type of role in his first game, but Williams may have a hard time keeping Ausar out of the starting rotation after this performance.

Against the Suns, Thompson played a total of 39 minutes, the most out of any player in this game. Shooting 3-9 and scoring 12 total points, the rookie also ended up with 10 rebounds, six assists and a block. While he did have four turnovers, this was a really impressive showing for Thompson going up against an experienced, championship-level team in Phoenix.

AUSAR THOMPSON IS CLUTCH. PISTONS-SUNS IS HEADED TO OT.#NBAPreseason | Live on NBA TV

📺: https://t.co/BMsylySKqa pic.twitter.com/Qxg0ldC5xx — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2023

Sure, this may have just been a preseason game, but effort and teamwork are the two aspects any coach looks for in a young player during these exhibitions. Ausar demonstrated both of these traits to the highest level and he really looked comfortable attacking the paint. There, he used his length to score at the rim while also finding his open teammates when the defense collapsed. His length really stood out in this game, especially when going up for rebounds.

As far as what his coach thought, Williams spoke highly of Thompson, pointing out that this game was a great opportunity for him to adjust and learn about playing in the NBA.

“He’s got to play with force all game,” the Pistons head coach stated, via The Athletic's James L. Edwards III. “I thought there were times when he thought he was in position, and I got to show him on the film that if he sprinted to the spot and used his athletic ability to shift out as opposed to walking to the backside of the defense… he’s going to be much better.”

Just like with any young player, there is going to be a learning curve with Thompson. He is going to do a lot of good things, but he is also going to make mistakes over the course of his rookie year. Gaining this valuable experience now in the preseason and really playing well is a positive sign for what's to come, especially if he is going to be in the team's starting lineup.

Potential fit in starting lineup

What's interesting about Thompson's preseason debut is the fact that he started over Ivey, as this could signify that Ausar is in a competition with him for the starting shooting guard spot. Then again, this could just be Williams and his staff exploring their options for how they want to build their different rotations on a nightly basis.

Thompson is going to have a role on this team during the 2023-24 season and if he doesn't start, he is likely going to be the Pistons' sixth man. The idea of the rookie starting, though, is definitely believable given his ability to fit in alongside both Cunningham and Ivey.

He can be a secondary playmaker, allowing Cunningham to run the offense, and Thompson is someone who can get out and run the floor in transition with Ivey as another explosive guard. Seeing as he's listed at 6'6″ with a 7-foot wingspan, Ausar can fill an interchangeable role on the wing.

Teams don't abide by the normal two guards, two forwards, and one center philosophy anymore. Detroit especially doesn't utilize this mindset, as they are always throwing out lineups with athletes that put them in the best positions to succeed. The idea of playing “positionless basketball” has taken over the NBA and Ausar Thompson is the picture-perfect player to fit this thought process.

Williams may not have given insight as to what he and his coaching staff are thinking for the starting lineup this season, but at this point, Thompson not being one of those five players would be a shock seeing as the rookie is everything this team has needed. As he gains experience, Thompson will unlock his All-Star potential.