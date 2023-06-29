The Detroit Pistons are making moves this offseason, big and small. On Thursday, the team officially announced it will pick up the player options on the contracts of Alec Burks, Isaiah Livers, and Eugene Omoruyi. This trio will now make $10.4 million, $1.8 million, and $1.9 million, respectively, in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Alec Burks and Isaiah Livers were both significant role players last season. Livers played 23.1 minutes per game over 52 games and averaged 6.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 36.5% from 3-point range. Burks played 22.0 minutes per game in 51 games and averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 41.4% from deep.

Both of these players have value for the Pistons next season but for different reasons. Livers is a 2021 second-round pick with solid upside. He’s shown that potential in spurts, but injuries have limited him to just 71 games in two seasons.

As for Burks, he is an excellent bench scorer and a 40-plus-percent 3-point shooter, which is incredibly valuable to any NBA team. At 31, he doesn’t necessarily fit the Pistons’ current timeline, but with his skills, statistics, and expiring contract, he will be an incredible trade asset from now until the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Lastly, Eugene Omoruyi is a 36-year-old journeyman who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Omoruyi signed with the Pistons after his effort and energy impressed the powers that be after playing on two 10-day contracts last season. The 6-foot-9 forward played in 17 games last season and averaged an impressive 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in that small sample period.